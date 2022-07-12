Erdoğan talks to Putin, Zelensky over phone

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call on July 11 with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The call between Putin and Erdoğan addressed the situation in Syria, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the formation of secure corridors via the Black Sea for grain exports, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan noted that it was time for the United Nations to take action on the plan for creating secure corridors via the Black Sea for grain exports.

Türkiye has been in close contact with both countries’ political and military officials to resolve the matter. Ukraine, one of the largest grain producers in the world, cannot export its wheat and other products due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Reiterating the war between Ukraine and Russia should be brought to an end with a just and lasting peace through negotiations, Erdoğan stated that Türkiye, as has been the case so far, stands ready from now on as well to provide all kinds of support for the revival of the negotiation process.

Erdoğan underscored that he attached importance to the continuation of the cross-border mechanism in Syria, the statement said.

The Turkish president also had a phone call with Zelensky on July 11 and discussed the Ukraine-Russia war and the formation of secure corridors for grain exports via the Black Sea.

Stressing that Türkiye’s “biggest desire is the establishment of peace in Ukraine, Erdoğan stated that Türkiye continues to work on the U.N. plan that aims to ensure that Ukraine’s grains reach world markets,” the Turkish Presidency said.

Pointing out that the negotiation table should be kept open as the solution between Ukraine and Russia can only be achieved through diplomacy, Erdoğan stated that Türkiye stands ready to lend every support, including facilitation and mediation in Istanbul Process.

Erdoğan thanked Zelensky for the Eid greetings he offered in Turkish in a video message he issued on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

