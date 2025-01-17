Erdoğan says Israeli gov't must not be allowed to violate ceasefire

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday urged the international community to uphold its obligations to the people of Gaza, emphasizing the need for a lasting ceasefire and humanitarian aid and making sure that Israel would not jeopardize the process.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh in Ankara, Erdoğan stressed the importance of preventing further Israeli violations of the ceasefire.

"The world must fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities toward Gazans," he said.

The Turkish leader highlighted the resilience of Gaza's population, noting that despite suffering over 50,000 casualties, mostly women and children, "Gaza did not surrender, could not be subdued, and Gazans did not bow down to the oppressors."

Erdoğan outlined key priorities moving forward, including rebuilding Gaza and ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian aid delivery. He called for a united front, urging "an alliance of humanity" to work harder to maintain the ceasefire and address the region's pressing needs.

Looking ahead, Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's stance on the Palestinian issue, advocating for peace talks to establish "an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital."

In a related development, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that Washington had sought Erdoğan's assistance in bringing Hamas back to ceasefire negotiations. Blinken, speaking at his final news conference as Secretary of State, confirmed that following Erdoğan's intervention, Hamas returned to the negotiating table.

