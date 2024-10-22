Erdoğan receives Ukrainian foreign minister in Ankara

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Monday, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

No further details were provided about the meeting.

Sybiha, who assumed office last month following Dmytro Kuleba's resignation, had earlier met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.

The Ukrainian diplomat, who previously served as ambassador to Türkiye from 2016 to 2021, is making his first visit to Ankara in his new capacity as foreign minister. His trip comes as Russia's war on Ukraine, which began in February 2022, enters its third year.

During a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Fidan emphasized the confident development of ties between Türkiye and Ukraine despite geopolitical challenges stemming from the war.

"Our multidimensional cooperation with Ukraine is improving day by day," Fidan said, reiterating Türkiye's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, including Crimea, and sovereignty.

Sybiha expressed his readiness to further strengthen bilateral relations, stating, "Türkiye is our strategic partner and we want to build secure and strong ties with our partner based on mutual interest."

The Ukrainian minister also held talks with Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat during his visit, underlining the broad scope of discussions between the two countries.