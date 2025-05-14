Trump meets Syrian president in landmark Riyadh talks as Erdoğan joins online

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Wednesday took part online in the Riyadh talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Syria's new leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, praising the U.S. leader's decision to lift sanctions on Damascus,

In the conversation, the Turkish president described Trump's move as of "historic importance" and said it would set an example for other countries that have imposed sanctions, a statement from his office said.

He also said Türkiye would continue to support Syria's new leader in its fight "against terror organizations,” notably ISIL. In another statement later in the day, Erdoğan thanked Trump over his decision to lift the sanctions.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was also present at the talks.

Trump, on a state visit to Riyadh, became the first U.S. president in 25 years to meet a Syrian leader.

The Syrian president and Trump, wearing matching suits, shook hands as they met jointly with Saudi Arabia's leader, bin Salman. and, by video link, with Erdoğan, the key supporter of the new government in Damascus.

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia had both advocated reconciliation with Syria, but the move is the latest to put Trump at odds with Israel, which has voiced pessimism over Sharaa and ramped up strikes to degrade the longtime adversary's military capabilities.

Trump asked Sharaa to assume responsibility for ISIL detention centers in northeastern Syria that are under the control of the YPG terrorist group, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt announced on X.

Trump also urged the Syrian leader to normalize relations with Israel by joining the Abraham Accords signed by some Gulf Arab states.

Additionally, the U.S. leader called on Sharaa to deport Palestinian militants and tell foreign fighters to leave the country.

After the longer-than-expected half-hour meeting, Trump said the Assad-era sanctions had been "really crippling" on Syria.

"It's not going to be easy anyway, so it gives them a good, strong chance, and it was my honor to do so," Trump said, addressing Gulf Arab leaders in a council.

The sound of fireworks and applause rang out in Syria's major cities overnight after Trump first announced the decision on May 13.

In Syria's second city Aleppo, dozens of men, women and children took to the central Saadallah al-Jabiri Square, waving the new Syrian flag and singing.

Soap factory owner Zain al-Jabali, 54, rushed to the square as soon as she heard the news.

"These sanctions were imposed on Assad, but... now that Syria has been liberated, there will be a positive impact on industry, it'll boost the economy and encourage people to return," she told AFP.

Following the meeting, Syrian Foreign Ministry said that the meeting addressed partnership in counterterrorism.

“The meeting addressed ways of partnership between Syria and the U.S. in the field of combating terrorism and cooperation in eliminating the influence of non-state actors and non-Syrian armed groups that hinder stability, including ISIS [ISIL] and other threats.”

According to the ministry, Trump affirmed his country’s commitment to standing by Syria during this critical phase.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet soon to follow up bilateral coordination and enhance understanding from the Trump-Sharaa meeting, the ministry said.

Trump on May 13 said that the Syrian and U.S. top diplomats will meet in Türkiye.