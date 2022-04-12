Erdoğan congratulates Pakistan's new prime minister

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a phone call on April 11.

According to the Turkish Communications Directorate, Erdoğan called Sharif after he took the oath of office.

Sharif was sworn-in on Monday after former Premier Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote that he attempted to thwart.

Erdoğan wished that the election results will be beneficial for the friendly and brotherly people of Pakistan. He said they closely follow developments in Pakistan, to which Turkey is bound by a deep-rooted history, friendship and brotherhood.

He also noted that Pakistan did not give up on democracy and the rule of law, despite all the difficulties and obstacles they have faced. He added that Turkey is ready to give all kinds of support to Pakistan as it has done so far.