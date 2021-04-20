Erdoğan congratulates Bulgaria’s Borisov on party’s win

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated outgoing Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in a phone call on April 19 on the election victory of his Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party.

During the call, Erdoğan said that Bulgaria has achieved economic development and stability under Borisov’s leadership, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The president also wished that the process of forming a new government would be completed in the best way.

On April 15, Borisov's government offered to step down, and the Bulgarian parliament accepted the resignation of the government one day later.

Borisov’s GERB party won general elections held on April 4.