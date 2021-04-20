Erdoğan congratulates Bulgaria’s Borisov on party’s win

  • April 20 2021 08:44:24

Erdoğan congratulates Bulgaria’s Borisov on party’s win

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Erdoğan congratulates Bulgaria’s Borisov on party’s win

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated outgoing Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in a phone call on April 19 on the election victory of his Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party. 

During the call, Erdoğan said that Bulgaria has achieved economic development and stability under Borisov’s leadership, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The president also wished that the process of forming a new government would be completed in the best way.

On April 15, Borisov's government offered to step down, and the Bulgarian parliament accepted the resignation of the government one day later.

Borisov’s GERB party won general elections held on April 4.

Erdogan, Diplomacy,

ECONOMY Road motor vehicle registrations jump in March

Road motor vehicle registrations jump in March
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey pushes back French, Greek vessels out of its continental shelf

    Turkey pushes back French, Greek vessels out of its continental shelf

  2. Turkish car receives int'l design award

    Turkish car receives int'l design award

  3. Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts

    Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts

  4. Virus variant cases overwhelming intensive care units, says expert

    Virus variant cases overwhelming intensive care units, says expert

  5. Central Bank acted legally in FX transactions: Minister

    Central Bank acted legally in FX transactions: Minister
Recommended
Turkey sends 40,000 more vaccine doses to Turkish Cyprus

Turkey sends 40,000 more vaccine doses to Turkish Cyprus
Top Greek diplomats remarks on Turkey improper: AKP spokesperson

Top Greek diplomat's remarks on Turkey improper: AKP spokesperson
Turkey pushes back French, Greek vessels out of its continental shelf

Turkey pushes back French, Greek vessels out of its continental shelf
Turkey extends condolences to Egypt over deadly train accident

Turkey extends condolences to Egypt over deadly train accident
Turkish Cyprus has no intention to ban Quran courses: PM

Turkish Cyprus has no intention to ban Quran courses: PM
UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise
WORLD India locks capital to battle COVID as all US adults eligible for vaccine

India locks capital to battle COVID as all US adults eligible for vaccine

India locked down its capital New Delhi for a week beginning on April 19 night seeking to control a raging coronavirus outbreak, as the hard-hit United States made all adults eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
ECONOMY Road motor vehicle registrations jump in March

Road motor vehicle registrations jump in March

The number of vehicles registered in Turkey surged 81% in March compared to the same month last year, according to the country's statistics authority on April 20. 
SPORTS Breakaway European football league blasted in Turkey

Breakaway European football league blasted in Turkey

Top Turkish sports officials and bodies on April 19 took a stand against plans for a breakaway European football league.