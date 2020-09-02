ECHR president to pay a visit to Turkey

ANKARA

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) President Robert Spano will pay a four-day visit to Turkey and have meetings with Turkish authorities.

Spano will arrive in Turkey upon the invitation of the Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül on Sept. 3 and will attend the opening of the 24th term judges and prosecutors training program.

The ECHR president will deliver a session on the “human rights” lecture of the new education term.

He will have separate meetings with Minister Gül, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, Constitutional Court President Zühtü Arslan, Ombudsman Şeref Malkoç, Commission Head Salih Tanrıkulu and Chair of Turkey’s Human Rights and Equality Authority Süleyman Arslan.

Spano will also meet with Supreme Court Chair Mehmet Akarca and Council of State President Zeki Yiğit. He will receive the title of honorary Ph.D. at Istanbul University.

He will also visit southern Mardin province and meet representatives of the civic society.

Spano will be accompanied by Saadet Yüksel, ECHR judge acting on behalf of Turkey.