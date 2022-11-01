Earthquake victims commemorated in İzmir

Earthquake victims commemorated in İzmir

İZMİR
Earthquake victims commemorated in İzmir

The western province of İzmir, the country’s third largest city by population, commemorated the victims of the earthquake that claimed the lives of 117 people on its second anniversary on Oct. 30.

“I wish Allah’s mercy on our 117 citizens, may they rest in heaven,” İzmir Governor Yavuz Selim Köşger said, speaking at the commemoration program organized by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) in Konak Square.

“The region we live in has its advantages, but it also has disadvantages and risks. We need to shape our lives here accordingly. It is necessary to be prepared before disaster strikes,” he said.

Köşger examined the earthquake simulation set up in the area and took part in the quake drill with students.

A commemoration program was also held in Hasan Ali Yücel Park, which was renovated as the “earthquake park,” in the Bayraklı district.

At 2:51 p.m., the hour when the earthquake occurred, a moment of silence was held accompanied by firefighter sirens.

A group of people, including İzmir Mayor Tunç Soyer and relatives of those who lost their lives in the quake, left carnations on the earthquake monument.

Around two dozen buildings collapsed, 114 people were killed and more than 1,000 others were injured in the magnitude 6.6 earthquake. Some 107 people were rescued alive from the rubble.

Bayraklı and Bornova were the most affected districts.

Meanwhile, the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry announced that 1,404 houses and 289 workplaces were delivered to the earthquake victims.

Izmir,

ARTS & LIFE Kings paid hospital bill for Roberts’ birth

Kings paid hospital bill for Roberts’ birth
MOST POPULAR

  1. New close-in defense system ‘crazy’: MKE head

    New close-in defense system ‘crazy’: MKE head

  2. Abramovich to become Istanbulite

    Abramovich to become Istanbulite

  3. Republic Day celebrated across country with ceremonies

    Republic Day celebrated across country with ceremonies

  4. Two ISIL members arrested in Kırşehir

    Two ISIL members arrested in Kırşehir

  5. Europe’s weakening not to Türkiye’s advantage: Çavuşoğlu

    Europe’s weakening not to Türkiye’s advantage: Çavuşoğlu
Recommended
Ordu bids farewell to Armenian siblings

Ordu bids farewell to Armenian siblings
Relocation of 10,000 residents continue in Black Sea province

Relocation of 10,000 residents continue in Black Sea province
Riot of color draws autumn tourists to Lake Nemrut

Riot of color draws autumn tourists to Lake Nemrut
Coffin rest with roman inscription being used in Antalya

Coffin rest with roman inscription being used in Antalya
Man sentenced to 1033 years in boat disaster case

Man sentenced to 1033 years in boat disaster case
Shutterbugs throng Domaniç Mountains

Shutterbugs throng Domaniç Mountains
WORLD Philippines storm death toll jumps to near 100

Philippines storm death toll jumps to near 100

The death toll from a storm that battered the Philippines has jumped to 98, the national disaster agency said Monday, with little hope of finding survivors in the worst-hit areas.

ECONOMY Togg plans to manufacture 20,000 cars next year: CEO

Togg plans to manufacture 20,000 cars next year: CEO

Türkiye’s global technology brand, Togg plans on manufacturing 20,000 vehicles in 2023 at its plant, Gürcan Karakaş, its CEO has said.
SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.