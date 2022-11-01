Earthquake victims commemorated in İzmir

İZMİR

The western province of İzmir, the country’s third largest city by population, commemorated the victims of the earthquake that claimed the lives of 117 people on its second anniversary on Oct. 30.

“I wish Allah’s mercy on our 117 citizens, may they rest in heaven,” İzmir Governor Yavuz Selim Köşger said, speaking at the commemoration program organized by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) in Konak Square.

“The region we live in has its advantages, but it also has disadvantages and risks. We need to shape our lives here accordingly. It is necessary to be prepared before disaster strikes,” he said.

Köşger examined the earthquake simulation set up in the area and took part in the quake drill with students.

A commemoration program was also held in Hasan Ali Yücel Park, which was renovated as the “earthquake park,” in the Bayraklı district.

At 2:51 p.m., the hour when the earthquake occurred, a moment of silence was held accompanied by firefighter sirens.

A group of people, including İzmir Mayor Tunç Soyer and relatives of those who lost their lives in the quake, left carnations on the earthquake monument.

Around two dozen buildings collapsed, 114 people were killed and more than 1,000 others were injured in the magnitude 6.6 earthquake. Some 107 people were rescued alive from the rubble.

Bayraklı and Bornova were the most affected districts.

Meanwhile, the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry announced that 1,404 houses and 289 workplaces were delivered to the earthquake victims.