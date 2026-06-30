Diyarbakır eyes 2 million visitors this year

DİYARBAKIR

The southeastern province of Diyarbakır is poised to welcome a record-shattering 2 million visitors this year, with industry representatives citing a massive surge in tourism drawn to the city’s rich tapestry of UNESCO-listed walls and ancient cultural landmarks.



Home to numerous historical and cultural landmarks, including İçkale Museum Complex, Ulu Mosque, the Ongözlü Bridge, the Virgin Mary Syriac Church, Surp Giragos Armenian Church, Hasanpaşa Inn and the UNESCO-listed city walls, Diyarbakır has continued to attract growing numbers of domestic and international tourists.

The city’s historic Sur district has seen a surge in visitors in recent years, boosting business for local shopkeepers and hotels alike. Tourists also sample regional specialties such as liver kebab, burma kadayıf and stuffed ribs while shopping for local products in the city’s historic bazaars.

Known for its history, culture and faith tourism, Diyarbakır hosted 847,000 domestic and international visitors in the first five months of the year as it works toward its annual target of 2 million.

“Accommodation figures have exceeded our expectations,” said Deniz Güler, head of the Diyarbakır Hotel and Tourism Association.

Güler said the city, which has hosted 33 civilizations throughout its history, has become a major destination for gastronomy, cultural, faith and nature tourism.

He noted that Diyarbakır currently has 42 licensed tourism accommodation facilities, 53 basic accommodation establishments and 13 guesthouses, offering a total of around 9,000 beds. Construction of five new hotels is also underway.

More than 450,000 of the 847,000 visitors recorded during the first five months stayed overnight in the city, Güler said, adding that occupancy exceeded expectations, particularly during the Eid al-Adha holiday.

“Hotel occupancy reached 100 percent on the second and third days of Eid al-Adha. Not only hotel operators but the entire city was pleased with the results,” he said. “Attracting visitors with its natural beauty, historical heritage, hospitality, tourism quality and gastronomy, Diyarbakır continues to grow.

Although visitor numbers usually decline in July and August because of seasonal conditions, we expect a strong rebound in September, October and November and believe we will comfortably reach our target of 2 million visitors.”

Serdar Baturay, head of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies’ (TÜRSAB) Mesopotamia Regional Representative Board, also said the target is well within reach.

“This year’s goal was 2 million visitors. The season will slow down for a while before picking up again. The Eid holiday was very successful, which is encouraging for both us and the region. Current data indicate that we will close the year with around 2.1 million visitors,” he said.

Veysi Kaya, head of the Mesopotamia Association of Travel Agencies and Tourism Hoteliers, said Diyarbakır has begun attracting visitors from a growing number of countries beyond Türkiye and Europe.

“Based on the first five months of the year, we are progressing successfully and steadily,” Kaya said. “So many people visited Diyarbakır during Eid al-Adha that many had to stay in hotels in nearby Mardin,

Şanlıurfa and Batman because accommodation in the city was full. Diyarbakır stands out with its cultural and faith tourism, and we welcome everyone to visit.”