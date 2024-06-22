Crowds gather in Sakarya to watch mayflies’ ‘death flight’

SAKARYA

In a mesmerizing display of nature, thousands of mayflies, commonly known as “one-day flies,” have captivated residents in the northwestern province of Sakarya with their “death flight,” an occurrence reminiscent of snowfall.

Ther flies, which spend 99 percent of their lives in water as larvae, emerge briefly to complete their life cycle.

The phenomenon drew throngs of spectators to the historical Sakarya Bridge to witness the captivating spectacle.

As word spread, citizens flocked to the Sakarya Bridge in Adapazarı district to see the mass emergence of the flies, which gathered around light poles.

The sight of the white butterflies created a visual feast as they illuminated the night sky with a snowflake-like appearance.

Meanwhile, citizens eagerly recorded the event on their phones and took the delicate insects in their hands.

Local resident Hatice Kaya expressed her awe and said, “They normally emerge in July and August, but they came earlier this year. I came to see them as soon as I heard the news. I am very surprised. They live for one day, and the ground is full of butterflies.”

“We used to see them on screens but seeing them live is an even more different feeling. It is said that these flies will increase in the future, and although they are fewer and fewer now, the image is very beautiful.”

Mayflies, scientifically known as Ephemera danica, have been around for 335 million years. Notably, they do not possess a digestive system.

Despite living for only a few days, their maturation takes years. Females lay thousands of eggs in fresh water, which take one to three years to mature. After laying eggs, the females, along with the males who mate with them, die shortly after.