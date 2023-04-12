Court decides to stop demolition of Hiranur Foundation building

ISTANBUL
An Istanbul court has decided to stop ongoing demolition works in the building of the Hiranur Foundation that came to the fore with the allegation of the abuse of a 6-year-old child.

A demolition decision had been made on the grounds that the building was constructed in a way against the zoning legislation.

On March 30, demolition works were started by the Istanbul Municipality in some parts of the building of the Hiranur Foundation.

However, the foundation’s attorney, Bulut Müslüm Gezer, applied to a regional court, demanding the annulment of the decision on the evacuation and demolition of the building.

The court decided to stop the demolition temporarily as it could cause “irreparable damage.”

The court also gave the municipality 30 days to present its defense and fulfill the requirements of the interim decision.

The building of the Hiranur Foundation was sealed by the Istanbul Municipality on Dec. 12, 2022, on the grounds that it was against zoning regulations.

Following a daily’s publication of the story last year, the allegations about the abuse of the child were brought to the attention of the public, which sparked a nationwide debate on social media.

