Countdown starts for music and life festival

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul Festival, which offers a full festival experience with its rich content, will offer an unforgettable music feast to visitors at Festival Park Yenikapı in its third year.

Welcoming more than 800,000 visitors in 2023, the Istanbul Festival will bring hundreds of thousands of visitors together with the most popular artists for 17 days at Festival Park Yenikapı between Aug. 2 and 18 this year.

World-famous stars have been added to the concert calendar of the festival this year. For example, dubbed as the “greatest DJ of all times,” the award-winning DJ Tiësto will meet with his fans in Türkiye after 12 years.

The other artists who will perform at the festival this year include Manga, Reynmen, Semicenk, Hande Yener, Lost Frequencies, Mavi Gri, Fatma Turgut, Duman, Kenan Doğulu, Mabel Matiz, Mor ve Ötesi, BEGE, Lvbel C5, Blok3, Burak Yeter, Jason Derulo, Yıldız Tilbe, M Lisa, Motive, Emir Can İğrek, Sertab Erener, Can Ozan, Dolu Kadehi Ters Tut, Yayla Trio, Pinhani and Melike Şahin.

The 120,000-square-meter Festival Park Yenikapı, where the Istanbul Festival will take place, will also host different events such as children's workshops and award-winning esports tournaments. Istanbul Festival participants will also have the opportunity to taste different tastes in the food and beverage area.

Carvak Best of The Streets tournament will be held in six categories; 12, 14, 16, 18 years old, seniors and elite. This exciting tournament, in which National, FIBA ​​Pro and Türkish champion athletes will also take part, will be recorded as the international tournament with the largest participation in the history of Türkiye.

Tickets for the festival, offered at prices starting from 300 Turkish Liras, can be purchased via the istanbulfestivali.com website.