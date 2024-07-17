Countdown starts for music and life festival

Countdown starts for music and life festival

ISTANBUL
Countdown starts for music and life festival

The Istanbul Festival, which offers a full festival experience with its rich content, will offer an unforgettable music feast to visitors at Festival Park Yenikapı in its third year.

Welcoming more than 800,000 visitors in 2023, the Istanbul Festival will bring hundreds of thousands of visitors together with the most popular artists for 17 days at Festival Park Yenikapı between Aug. 2 and 18 this year.

World-famous stars have been added to the concert calendar of the festival this year. For example, dubbed as the “greatest DJ of all times,” the award-winning DJ Tiësto will meet with his fans in Türkiye after 12 years.

The other artists who will perform at the festival this year include Manga, Reynmen, Semicenk, Hande Yener, Lost Frequencies, Mavi Gri, Fatma Turgut, Duman, Kenan Doğulu, Mabel Matiz, Mor ve Ötesi, BEGE, Lvbel C5, Blok3, Burak Yeter, Jason Derulo, Yıldız Tilbe, M Lisa, Motive, Emir Can İğrek, Sertab Erener, Can Ozan, Dolu Kadehi Ters Tut, Yayla Trio, Pinhani and Melike Şahin.

The 120,000-square-meter Festival Park Yenikapı, where the Istanbul Festival will take place, will also host different events such as children's workshops and award-winning esports tournaments. Istanbul Festival participants will also have the opportunity to taste different tastes in the food and beverage area.

Carvak Best of The Streets tournament will be held in six categories; 12, 14, 16, 18 years old, seniors and elite. This exciting tournament, in which National, FIBA ​​Pro and Türkish champion athletes will also take part, will be recorded as the international tournament with the largest participation in the history of Türkiye.

Tickets for the festival, offered at prices starting from 300 Turkish Liras, can be purchased via the istanbulfestivali.com website.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

    Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

  2. Erdoğan holds phone call with Trump

    Erdoğan holds phone call with Trump

  3. Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

    Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

  4. EU chief von der Leyen wins second term

    EU chief von der Leyen wins second term

  5. Shiite Muslims mark holy day of Ashura with mourning

    Shiite Muslims mark holy day of Ashura with mourning
Recommended
Turkish bookshop marks win in copyright fight

Turkish bookshop marks win in copyright fight
Duet of famous chefs in Turkish Cyprus

Duet of famous chefs in Turkish Cyprus
Nigerian king welcomes US handover of two Benin Bronzes

Nigerian king welcomes US handover of two Benin Bronzes
Topkapı Palace exudes distinctive charm at night

Topkapı Palace exudes distinctive charm at night

Italy watchdog probes Armani, Dior over supplier labor issues

Italy watchdog probes Armani, Dior over supplier labor issues
Worlds rarest whale washes up on New Zealand beach

World's rarest whale washes up on New Zealand beach
Scientists confirm a cave on the moon that could be used as shelter

Scientists confirm a cave on the moon that could be used as shelter

WORLD Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

The Greek Cypriot defense minister said on July 17 that plans are in motion to build a major naval base on the east Mediterranean island nation's southern coast capable of hosting large ships from European Union countries and other nations to carry out a variety of missions including humanitarian aid deliveries to the tumultuous Middle East region.  
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿