Contemporary art from Italy at CerModern

ANKARA

The Embassy of Italy in Turkey has brought to Ankara an important exhibition of Italian contemporary art that represents a rich kaleidoscope of artistic trends and techniques of established masters and emerging young artists.

Nearly 40 works, some of which come from the Collection of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, are presented at the CerModern, as part of an international touring exhibition that will stop in five other countries along the ancient Silk Road. The exhibition will also arrive in Xi’an, China, where it will end its journey.

The exhibition, titled “The Silk Road: Contemporary Art and Artists from Italy,” also highlights the contribution of new proposals that are brought, as in the past, from one continent to another and across Asia.

“A special attention,” said the curator, Angela Tecce, “was dedicated to highlighting both the value of well-known artists and the proposals of young artists, to offer the public a panorama that would take into account the complexity and diversity of more recent and less recent trends.”

The exhibition offers a brief panorama of Italian contemporary art from the end of the 1960s to the present day and aims to enhance its extraordinary vitality and, at the same time, to tell about its ability to interact with distant realities and worlds, to become a natural tool for dialogue.

It offers a broad panorama of avant-garde art in Italy starting with masters such as Carla Accardi, Enrico Bay, Maria Lai, Michelangelo Pistoletto Jannis Kounellis, Mimmo Paladino, Ettore Spalletti, Giulio Paolini, Luigi Ontani and Emilio Isgró, while also including the experiments of young and very young artists. In addition, the works of undisputed masters of Italian photography such as Mimmo Jodice, Gabriele Basilico, Nino Migliori are shown in the exhibition.

The exhibition can be seen at the CerModern Museum until Oct. 10.