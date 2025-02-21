Communications director reiterates Türkiye’s commitment for Syria's recovery

ANKARA

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to support Syria on Thursday.

“Today, it is our duty; just as we stood by Syria in its struggle for freedom, we must stand by it with the same determination in the process of recovery, rebuilding, and revival,” Altun said on X.

Under the leadership of Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye will continue its struggle to establish justice in all oppressed regions on earth, just as in Syria, Altun pledged.

In his post, Altun recalled that Syria—once a symbol of history, civilization, and the peaceful coexistence of diverse cultures—had been plunged into darkness under the oppressive Baath regime.

He described how that regime had given the Syrian people nothing but blood, tears, and unrelenting oppression.

“Finally, the inevitable fate of oppression has come to pass. In Syria, one of the bloodiest and most brutal regimes in history, the Baath has collapsed,” Altun said.

In the post, a video was also included that depicted the Syrian people who were tortured in dungeons while supporters of the Baath regime in Damascus lived luxurious lives in palaces, as well as those who regained their freedom following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Syria has been under sanctions since December 1979, when it was designated a “state sponsor of terrorism,” according to the US Departments of State and Treasury. The sanctions intensified after the 2011 uprising against the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Assad fled to Russia as anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, 2024, and Ahmed al-Sharaa was appointed as the country's president in late January.