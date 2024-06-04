Cities turn into cycling hubs at special events

ISTANBUL

For the celebration of World Bicycle Day on June 3, all 81 provinces of the country have been bustling with competitions and cycling events, including numerous environmental awareness meetings.

The Turkish Cycling Federation, under the banner "Choose the bicycle for a livable world," orchestrated a large number of activities, underscoring the significance of cycling beyond mere sport. The nationwide events aimed to foster bicycle use and contribute to sustainable development goals.

Commencing at 11 a.m. in the capital Ankara, the large-scale event was organized by the federation and Turkish diplomatic mission of Turkmenistan, the country proposed June 3 to be celebrated as World Bicycle Day at the United Nations.

Notably, the western provinces of İzmir and Manisa and the southeastern city of Gaziantep witnesses high participation, with nearly 500 children participating in a bicycle festival in Istanbul’s Ümraniye district.

Speaking to local media, the federation's president, Emin Müftüoğlu, elucidated their collaborative endeavors with public institutions, local governments, and the private sector to foreground cycling in the media through various initiatives.

The number of both professional athletes and recreational cyclists is burgeoning in Türkiye, a trend bolstered by local municipalities expanding bicycle lanes and rental options, he said.

"There is an unequivocal need for safe bicycle paths in urban areas for both transportation and recreation, as well as dedicated training parks. We are actively working towards these goals with our municipalities," he stated.

"The number of individuals engaged in various roles related to bicycles in society has significantly increased in recent years. From those using bicycles for transportation or sports to bicycle messengers, commentators, writers, artists, coaches, mechanics or companies operating in the bicycle sector, there is now a wide stakeholder network in our country as well. I can say that the number of athletes using bicycles for sports purposes, competing, and training in every age group has also significantly increased in recent years,” he added.

Stating that significant strides have been made in integrating bicycle transportation with metro, train and public transit systems, he noted, "Additionally, facilities used as ski resorts in winter are being transformed into bicycle parks once the snow melts."

Meanwhile, many bicycle events were organized in conjunction with the Environment Week activities starting on June 5. The Environment Week, themed “Everyone Has a World,” will feature dives by environmental volunteers to draw attention to underwater pollution, the creation of traffic-free areas for a day to reduce motor vehicle-related air pollution, the introduction of clean production technologies and the establishment of “Zero Waste” workshops.