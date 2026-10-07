Cigarettes in Türkiye release more fine particles than German counterparts: Study

FRANKFURT

A study comparing identical cigarette brands sold in Türkiye and Germany found that products purchased in Türkiye emitted up to 51 percent more fine particulate matter.

Researchers from Goethe University Frankfurt tested 402 cigarettes, including 11 products bought in Türkiye, four from Germany and a U.S. reference cigarette. The cigarettes were burned in an enclosed 2.88-cubic-meter chamber, measuring both mainstream smoke inhaled by smokers and sidestream smoke released directly into the air.

The study measured PM10, PM2.5 and PM1 particles, with smaller particles more likely to penetrate deeper into the respiratory system.

Among four matching brands, German versions had 3.6 percent to 51 percent lower PM10 emissions and 3.6 percent to 50 percent lower PM2.5 emissions than their Turkish counterparts.

Researchers said differences in tobacco blends, additives, paper or filter design could explain the findings.

The study, published in Tobacco Use Insights on Sept. 8, also noted that PM1, representing the smallest and most dangerous category of particulate matter, accounted for 92.3 percent to 95.3 percent of PM10 across the tested products. Türkiye and Germany regulate tar, nicotine and carbon monoxide emissions but have no specific limits for PM1, PM2.5 or PM10.