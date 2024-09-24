Chile trusts Türkiye can help stabilize Mideast amid tensions

NEW YORK

Chile's Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren expressed profound concern on Monday regarding the escalating tensions in the Middle East, emphasizing the potential role of Türkiye in contributing to regional stability.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency at the U.N. headquarters in New York, van Klaveren addressed the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the increasing hostilities in the region.

"We're extremely concerned by the situation in the Middle East," van Klaveren stated.

He noted Chile's significant Palestinian community as a reason for the country's close attention to the conflict and its strong ties to the region.

Calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, van Klaveren underscored the urgent need to halt further bloodshed.

“It has been too long; too many dead people and too many violations of international humanitarian law,” he remarked.

When asked about Türkiye's potential contribution to resolving the crisis, van Klaveren highlighted Ankara's constructive capacity.

“Türkiye can play a very constructive role in the area,” he said.

This month, Chile officially submitted a declaration of intervention to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning the application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide concerning the situation in Gaza.

Despite a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, Israel has continued its intensive military action in Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, which resulted in nearly 1,200 Israeli fatalities, according to Israeli figures. Gaza health authorities report that Israeli attacks have resulted in the deaths of nearly 41,400 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, and injured over 95,700.

Additionally, tensions have heightened between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel, amid escalating cross-border attacks and rising fears of a broader conflict in the region.