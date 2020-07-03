Çavuşoğlu meets German interior minister, discusses tourism safety

  • July 03 2020 08:58:24

Çavuşoğlu meets German interior minister, discusses tourism safety

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Çavuşoğlu meets German interior minister, discusses tourism safety

Turkey’s foreign minister and German interior minister met on July 2 in Berlin to discuss a number of issues.

“During our meeting with Interior Minister [Horst] Seehofer, we discussed healthy and safe visit of German citizens to Turkey,” according to Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Twitter, who said they also discussed joint fight against FETÖ and PKK terrorist organizations which also possess thereat to Germany, irregular migration, and racist attacks against Turkish community in Germany.

The top Turkish diplomat's visit to Germany had on the agenda a series of talks with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Seehofer.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, are accused of orchestrating the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured in Turkey.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Turkey urges Germany to update travel list                     
Turkey urges Germany to update travel list

MOST POPULAR

  1. Mass meetings, rallies banned in Ankara for 15 days due to rise in new COVID-19 cases

    Mass meetings, rallies banned in Ankara for 15 days due to rise in new COVID-19 cases

  2. Court to announce Hagia Sophia decision in two weeks

    Court to announce Hagia Sophia decision in two weeks

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Turkish Walter White busted after police operation

    Turkish Walter White busted after police operation

  5. Turkey urges Germany to update travel list                     

    Turkey urges Germany to update travel list                     
Recommended
Turkey trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi murder begins in absentia

Turkey trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi murder begins in absentia
Turkish Cypriot ghost town nearly reopened: Official

Turkish Cypriot ghost town nearly reopened: Official
Turkish president, Qatar emir meet in Doha

Turkish president, Qatar emir meet in Doha
Turkey urges Germany to update travel list

Turkey urges Germany to update travel list                     
Turkish president pays first post-virus trip to Qatar

Turkish president pays first post-virus trip to Qatar
Top Turkish, German diplomats to discuss tourism

Top Turkish, German diplomats to discuss tourism
WORLD Fire at Iran nuclear site hit centrifuge facility: Analysts

Fire at Iran nuclear site hit centrifuge facility: Analysts

A fire and an explosion struck a centrifuge production plant above Iran's underground Natanz nuclear enrichment facility early on July 2, analysts said, one of the most-tightly guarded sites in all of the Islamic Republic after earlier acts of sabotage there.
ECONOMY Turkeys inflation rate up in June

Turkey's inflation rate up in June

Consumer prices in Turkey went up in June versus the same month last year, the country's statistical authority announced on July 3. 
SPORTS Galatasaray and Trabzonspor clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Galatasaray will host Trabzonspor on July 5 in a crucial weekend for the Turkish Süper Lig title race.