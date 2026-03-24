Calligraphy by Ottoman woman amazes viewers

Calligraphy by Ottoman woman amazes viewers

ELAZIĞ
Calligraphy by Ottoman woman amazes viewers

A 126-year-old Ottoman-era gold thread calligraphy panel, recently acquired by Associate Professor İlyas Kayaokay from an auction, has captivated viewers due to its intricate technique and historical significance.

 

The panel, executed on a velvet background, was made with the “dival work” method, a meticulous process also used for sacred inscriptions on the Kaaba cover.

 

Kayaokay highlighted that the panel measures 40 by 31 centimeters, and the gold threads are carefully stitched to create a slightly raised appearance. This centuries-old technique, originating from the Seljuks and later adopted by the Ottomans, was commonly used in mosque panels, tomb covers, banners, Quran wrappings and other decorative objects.

 

What makes the panel particularly valuable is its attribution to a woman artist, Vasfiye Hanım, whose name had not previously appeared in art historical records. The inscription at the bottom, known as a ketebe, confirms her authorship. While female calligraphers and embroiderers were active in the Ottoman period, signed works by women are extremely rare, making this panel a remarkable discovery.

 

The featured couplet reads: “Zâlimin rişte-i ikbâlini bir âh keser Mâni-i rızk olanın rızkını Allah keser,” meaning that “the sincere grievance of the oppressed can alter a tyrant’s fortune and that anyone hindering another’s provision will have their own sustenance curtailed by divine justice.”

 

Kayaokay noted that similar dival work examples exist, but the combination of gold thread, celî sülüs style and female authorship makes this piece unique. He added that the discovery of Vasfiye Hanım’s name may pave the way for further research into her works and contributions to Ottoman calligraphy and embroidery.

 

The panel is a rare example of both technical mastery and historical significance, offering information about the overlooked role of women artists in Ottoman decorative arts.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() China backs Türkiye’s role as regional tensions escalate

China backs Türkiye’s role as regional tensions escalate
LATEST NEWS

  1. China backs Türkiye’s role as regional tensions escalate

    China backs Türkiye’s role as regional tensions escalate

  2. Hezbollah rejects truce talks as Israel presses Lebanon strikes

    Hezbollah rejects truce talks as Israel presses Lebanon strikes

  3. Iran says 'no negotiations' as US warns to accept 15-point deal

    Iran says 'no negotiations' as US warns to accept 15-point deal

  4. Century-old houses in Sillyon to be opened to tourism

    Century-old houses in Sillyon to be opened to tourism

  5. Veteran artist celebrates 50-year journey at AKM

    Veteran artist celebrates 50-year journey at AKM
Recommended
Century-old houses in Sillyon to be opened to tourism

Century-old houses in Sillyon to be opened to tourism
Veteran artist celebrates 50-year journey at AKM

Veteran artist celebrates 50-year journey at AKM
Miley Cyrus celebrates 20 years of ‘Hannah Montana’

Miley Cyrus celebrates 20 years of ‘Hannah Montana’
Bill Cosby ordered to pay $19m over sex abuse claim

Bill Cosby ordered to pay $19m over sex abuse claim
Amasya draws visitors with rich heritage, natural beauty

Amasya draws visitors with rich heritage, natural beauty
600-year-old pinot noir grape found in medieval French toilet

600-year-old pinot noir grape found in medieval French toilet
‘Pocket watches’ exhibition opens in Istanbul

‘Pocket watches’ exhibition opens in Istanbul
WORLD Hezbollah rejects truce talks as Israel presses Lebanon strikes

Hezbollah rejects truce talks as Israel presses Lebanon strikes

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said Wednesday that negotiating with Israel under fire would amount to "surrender" for Lebanon, as Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu said his forces were "expanding" a "buffer zone" in Lebanon.

ECONOMY Unemployment in 2025 down to 8.3 percent, lowest in 21 years

Unemployment in 2025 down to 8.3 percent, lowest in 21 years

Türkiye’s unemployment rate last year fell to 8.3 percent, dropping to its lowest level in 21 years, the country’s statistical authority said on March 25.

SPORTS Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Anfield will brace for another high-stakes European night on March 18 as Liverpool looks to overturn a narrow deficit against Galatasaray in the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie.  
﻿