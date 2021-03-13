Cairo’s approach benefits both Egypt, Turkey: Defense Minister Akar

  • March 13 2021 10:07:00

Cairo’s approach benefits both Egypt, Turkey: Defense Minister Akar

ADANA- Anadolu Agency
Cairo’s approach benefits both Egypt, Turkey: Defense Minister Akar

Cairo’s recent approach in the Eastern Mediterranean benefits both Egypt and Turkey, as well as other countries in the region, the Turkish national defense minister, said on March 12. 

“It is a very valuable and important step for regional peace and stability that Egypt respected Turkey's maritime jurisdiction boundaries reported to the U.N.,” Hulusi Akar said at a military ceremony in the southern Adana province.

Last August, Turkey resumed energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean after Greece and Egypt signed a controversial maritime delimitation deal, spurning Turkey's goodwill gesture in halting the exploration.

Earlier this month, Akar had said Turkey considers working on agreements with Egypt under the maritime jurisdiction limits that the country declared to the U.N.

Speaking about the U.S.’ support to the YPG/PKK terror group, the defense minister said the U.S. should work with Turkey, a NATO member, instead of cooperating with the terror group.

"We do not think it is right for the United States to support the YPG, which is no different from the terrorist organization PKK, under the pretext of fighting Daesh,” he said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Noting that Turkey has made great contributions to Europe's security and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has also voiced this fact, he said: "We are in favor of a peaceful resolution of all problems in our region and in the world. We believe that disputes in the Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean and the Cyprus issue should also be resolved through dialogue and we strive for this."

 

Talks with Greece

Akar said Turkey continues talks with Greece. "Despite all our constructive approaches, unfortunately, we also encounter some negative statements, actions and harassment," he said.

"This threatening language and harassment is unacceptable and does not contribute to solving any problem, he said, adding Greece’s futile armament efforts would inflict great harm to the Greek people.

He underlined that Greece's efforts to turn its problems with Turkey into Turkey-EU or Turkey-U.S. problem will be in vain, and said good neighborly relations are essential and Turkey has no designs on anyone’s right or land, but it will never compromise on its rights.

Turkey fights not only for its own safety, it also fights for the safety of brotherly and friendly countries, such as Azerbaijan and Libya, he added.

Exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece to find fair and equitable settlements to issues in the Aegean began in 2002. After the 60th round in March 2016, Athens suspended talks.

The previous round of meetings was in Istanbul on Jan. 25. The next round of consultative talks will be held in Athens on March 16-17 and will focus on bilateral disputes, including maritime boundaries and drilling rights in the region. 

Hulusi Akar,

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan unveils economic reform package

    President Erdoğan unveils economic reform package

  2. Family in Turkey’s Denizli province inherits millions worth of real estate unexpectedly

    Family in Turkey’s Denizli province inherits millions worth of real estate unexpectedly

  3. Turkey’s eastern, western regions under bad weather spell

    Turkey’s eastern, western regions under bad weather spell

  4. Jail sentence sought for YouTuber over social experiment video

    Jail sentence sought for YouTuber over social experiment video

  5. Turkey, Egypt hold first diplomatic contact since 2013

    Turkey, Egypt hold first diplomatic contact since 2013
Recommended
Greece is safe haven for FETÖ terrorists: Turkish Foreign Ministry

Greece is safe haven for FETÖ terrorists: Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkey concerned by political trials, arrest of Tatars

Turkey concerned by political trials, arrest of Tatars
Turkey, Egypt hold first diplomatic contact since 2013

Turkey, Egypt hold first diplomatic contact since 2013
Turkey blasts US parole ruling for diplomats killer

Turkey blasts US parole ruling for diplomat's killer
Turkey seeks its legal rights for F-35s together with US companies: Defense body head

Turkey seeks its legal rights for F-35s together with US companies: Defense body head
Turkey’s ties with Europe will never be cut: Presidential aide

Turkey’s ties with Europe will never be cut: Presidential aide
WORLD Brazil high court to consider annulment of Lula convictions

Brazil high court to consider annulment of Lula convictions

Brazil’s full Supreme Court will consider the annulment of ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s corruption convictions, after a judge on March 12 denied an appeal by prosecutors to reverse the decision that cleared the way for his political comeback.
ECONOMY Capacity of Turkey’s largest port to be expanded

Capacity of Turkey’s largest port to be expanded

The capacity of a port in Turkey’s southern Mersin province will be expanded from 2.8 million to 3.6 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), according to the country’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes hammer Zalgiris for 7th straight win

Anadolu Efes hammer Zalgiris for 7th straight win

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes got their seventh consecutive win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season over the 89-62 victory against Lithuania's Zalgiris Kaunas on March 12. 