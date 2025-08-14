Bolshoi Theater to take stage in Istanbul

Russia’s Bolshoi Theater, one of the world’s most prestigious ballet companies, will perform in Istanbul for the first time in its history, presenting two iconic productions at Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) this September.

As part of a special tour, the Bolshoi will stage “Romeo and Juliet” on Sept. 26 and 27, followed by “Swan Lake” on Sept. 29 and 30, according to a statement from the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA).

The performances will feature the Bolshoi Theater Orchestra under the baton of Anton Grishanin and are organized as part of the Türkiye Culture Route Festival.

Svetlana Zakharova, the Bolshoi’s principal ballerina and one of Russia’s most celebrated dancers, will take on the role of Juliet in the Sept. 26 performance of “Romeo and Juliet.” Other principal dancers joining the tour include Artemy Belyakov, Egor Gerashchenko, Elizaveta Kokoreva, Alyona Kovalyova, Denis Savin and Yulia Stepanova.

A team of around 350 dancers, musicians and technical staff will travel to Istanbul for the performances, bringing with them original sets and costumes from the Bolshoi’s historic stage in Moscow.

