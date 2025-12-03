Taylor Swift unveils final ‘Eras Tour’ concert film

VANCOUVER

Taylor Swift is closing out her historic Eras Tour with one more screen event.

Disney+ on Dec. 2 released the first official trailer for “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show,” a full-length concert film documenting the tour’s last performance in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Set to arrive on Dec. 12, the new film differs from the version already available on Disney+. This edition features the complete “Tortured Poets Department” segment of the show, which was added to the tour after the album’s April 2024 release and was not included in either the theatrical cut or the earlier streaming edit. The Vancouver stop was the only performance to feature the entire TTPD set in full.

In the trailer, Swift addresses the audience directly, underlining the significance of the night. “We’ve had so long to prepare for the end of this tour, and we get to play one last show for you here tonight,” she says. “I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date.”

“The Final Show” will debut alongside a companion docuseries, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era,” which premieres the same day. The series offers a deeper look behind the scenes of the record-breaking global tour, with backstage footage, rehearsal material and Swift’s commentary on how she conceptualized and executed the nearly three-hour production in its different iterations.

The docuseries includes appearances from opening acts Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as special guests Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch.

Two episodes of “The End of an Era” will be released on Dec. 12, with additional instalments arriving in two-episode batches in the following weeks. The series is directed by Don Argott and co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce, and produced by Object & Animal. “The Final Show” is directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions in association with Silent House Productions, adding to Swift’s expanding catalogue of concert films and tour documentaries.

The Vancouver performance capped what became the highest-grossing tour of all time, with Swift’s Eras Tour breaking attendance records, notching global streaming milestones and reshaping the touring landscape across 2023–25.