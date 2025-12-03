Artifacts unearthed in historic Sinop preserved at museum

SİNOP

Artifacts unearthed during construction in Sinop, a city that has hosted numerous civilizations throughout history, are carefully preserved and displayed at its Archaeology Museum, ensuring the region’s rich historical heritage is passed on to future generations.

Sinop continues to uncover and protect its culturally significant heritage. Since construction activity increased in the largely protected historic city center after 1921, artifacts discovered during foundation excavations have been meticulously examined by archaeologists from the provincial directorate of culture and tourism and are displayed at the city’s Archaeology Museum, which opened in 1970.

The museum displays more than 13,000 historically significant artifacts, nearly 70 percent of which were recovered during construction and infrastructure works and later introduced to cultural tourism.

Thousands of items from the Hellenistic, Ottoman, Seljuk, Roman and Byzantine periods, such as mosaics, a statue group of lions tearing apart a deer, a three-handled ancient Greek vessel, grave steles, sarcophagi and amphorae, are brought together for visitors after conservation by restorers.

Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Fatih Güzel told state-run Anadolu Agency that Sinop has long been home to many civilizations.

“Eighty percent of Sinop’s city center is a third-degree archaeological site,” Güzel said, stressing that construction planned in these protected zones requires prior application to the directorate.

He said subsequent drilling and preliminary excavation work is conducted under the supervision of museum experts. If any findings emerge, the process is shaped according to the decision of the Conservation Board.

“Findings from these areas are first delivered to our Museum Directorate. Our restorer carries out conservation and the nature of the artifact is identified,” he said.

Güzel said artifacts that have undergone complete conservation are then evaluated by a commission according to various criteria before being added to the museum’s collection.

“Our fundamental aim is both to preserve and exhibit immovable cultural assets. Passing Sinop’s heritage to future generations is crucial for us. It is essential to maintain the balance between protection and use. We make every effort to do so,” he said.

“If drilling uncovers a dense concentration of cultural assets, the ministry initiates a rescue excavation. If not, the process proceeds normally," he added.

He noted that most finds belong to the Hellenistic, Ottoman and Roman periods. “Many such items are already on display in the Archaeology Museum. The Medusa sculpture will be ready for exhibition soon, its conservation is ongoing,” he added.

Güzel said immovable cultural assets discovered during excavations are preserved in situ and later exhibited in the same location following required project planning.