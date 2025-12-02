Long-lost Rubens painting sells for $2.7 mln

Long-lost Rubens painting sells for $2.7 mln

VERSAILLES
Long-lost Rubens painting sells for $2.7 mln

A long-lost painting by Baroque master Peter Paul Rubens, which was hidden for more than four centuries, sold at 2.3 million euros ($2.7 million) at an auction Sunday in Versailles.

The painting was recently found in a private townhouse in Paris. It depicts the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

It was part of a French collection and was initially thought to be from one of the many Rubens workshops that existed at the time. The artwork was rarely valued at more than 10,000 euros ($11,500).

“I immediately had a hunch about this painting, and I did everything I could to try to have it authenticated,” auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat told The Associated Press. “And finally, we managed to have it authenticated by the Rubenianum, which is the Rubens committee in Antwerp.”

Nils Büttner, an expert known for his research on Rubens, explained before the auction that the master often painted crucifictions but rarely depicted "the crucified Christ as a dead body on the cross."

“So this is the one and only painting showing blood and water coming out of the side wound of Christ, and this is something that Rubens only painted once.”

The Osenat auction house said the painting’s authenticity and provenance were confirmed after scientific analysis. It said microscopic examination of the paint layers revealed not only white, black, and red pigments in the areas representing flesh, but also blue and green pigments, whose use is typical in Rubens’ depictions of human skin.

Art expert Eric Turquin told a packed house the painting had virtually disappeared in the early 1600s. It is known to have belonged to 19th-century French classic painter William Bouguereau before it was passed down in the family.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 19 states submit plans for EU defense fund

19 states submit plans for EU defense fund
LATEST NEWS

  1. 19 states submit plans for EU defense fund

    19 states submit plans for EU defense fund

  2. Israel faces US backlash over Syria attacks

    Israel faces US backlash over Syria attacks

  3. Pope Leo ends 1st foreign trip with prayer at Beirut blast site

    Pope Leo ends 1st foreign trip with prayer at Beirut blast site

  4. Trump says Honduras 'trying to change' election outcome

    Trump says Honduras 'trying to change' election outcome

  5. China, Japan in fresh incident around disputed islands

    China, Japan in fresh incident around disputed islands
Recommended
Basalt columns in Muş await discovery and protection

Basalt columns in Muş await discovery and protection
Jodie Foster honored at Marrakech Film Festival

Jodie Foster honored at Marrakech Film Festival
Letoon Sanctuary excavations to accelerate

Letoon Sanctuary excavations to accelerate
Disneys Zootopia 2 rules Thanksgiving at box office

Disney's 'Zootopia 2' rules Thanksgiving at box office
Historic Şanlıurfa church revived as cultural venue

Historic Şanlıurfa church revived as cultural venue
2nd Anatolian Opera and Ballet Festival opens in Rize

2nd Anatolian Opera and Ballet Festival opens in Rize
WORLD 19 states submit plans for EU defense fund

19 states submit plans for EU defense fund

Nineteen states have delivered their national plans to the European Union’s 150-billion-euro SAFE (Security Action for Europe) defense fund, which aims to strengthen countries’ defense capacities and enhance strategic autonomy.
ECONOMY OECD raises US, eurozone growth targets as world economy resilient

OECD raises US, eurozone growth targets as world economy 'resilient'

The world economy has been "surprisingly resilient" in the face of adversity this year, the OECD said Tuesday, raising its growth estimates for key economies, notably the U.S. and the eurozone.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿