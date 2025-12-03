New German tribunal launched for Nazi-looted art cases

New German tribunal launched for Nazi-looted art cases

BERLIN
New German tribunal launched for Nazi-looted art cases

A new German tribunal started work on Dec. 1 on resolving disputes over cultural property seized by the Nazis, a move the government hopes will streamline the process for outstanding claims.

The Arbitration Panel for Stolen Goods from the Nazi Era will issue binding decisions and "better address the cases still open today," a government statement said.

The new body will replace an advisory commission that previously handled such disputes, but unlike that commission its decisions will be binding.

It will also enable claimants to launch a case on their own, as opposed to the previous system where both the claimant and the current holder of the disputed property had to agree to arbitration.

Between Adolf Hitler's rise to power on Jan. 30, 1933, and Germany's capitulation on May 8, 1945, hundreds of thousands of cultural goods were stolen, mostly from Jewish owners.

At the end of 1998, after decades of inertia, Germany and 43 other states committed to locating and returning artworks stolen by the Nazis.

However, 80 years after the fall of the Third Reich, not all looted assets have been returned to the victims' descendants.

The new body shows that Germany is "assuming its historical responsibility," said Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer.

When the previous government announced plans for the new tribunal in January, a group of lawyers and victims' descendants expressed concerns that it might ultimately disadvantage them.

The Central Council of Jews in Germany and the Jewish Claims Conference, an organization seeking compensation for Holocaust survivors, support the new system and were involved in its conception.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

    Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

  2. Erdoğan, Finnish counterpart discuss regional, global issues

    Erdoğan, Finnish counterpart discuss regional, global issues

  3. German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

    German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

  4. Court overturns dismissal of colonel over sword oath row

    Court overturns dismissal of colonel over sword oath row

  5. Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live

    Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live
Recommended
Artifacts unearthed in historic Sinop preserved at museum

Artifacts unearthed in historic Sinop preserved at museum
Herder finds human-figure funerary stele

Herder finds human-figure funerary stele
Rage bait wins Oxfords word of 2025

'Rage bait' wins Oxford's word of 2025
Taylor Swift unveils final ‘Eras Tour’ concert film

Taylor Swift unveils final ‘Eras Tour’ concert film
Slow city Demre blends natural beauty with history

Slow city Demre blends natural beauty with history
Long-lost Rubens painting sells for $2.7 mln

Long-lost Rubens painting sells for $2.7 mln
WORLD German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in London on Wednesday for the start of a state visit, the first by the official German head of state in 27 years.
ECONOMY Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Türkiye's annual inflation rate was at 31.07 percent in November, reaching its lowest level in the last 48 months.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿