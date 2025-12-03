Herder finds human-figure funerary stele

MUĞLA

A human-figure funerary stele discovered by a goat herder in the southwestern province of Muğla's Seydikemer district has been placed under protection and will soon be displayed at the Fethiye Museum.

The herder saw the altar-shaped stele in a wooded area in Kayacık. He notified the Fethiye Museum Directorate and experts determined the object had historical value. Because of its weight, the stele was initially left buried to avoid damage and the area was secured with a camera trap.

Then, the museum teams returned to the site, walking about 45 minutes from the nearest road. Estimated to weigh around 300 kilograms, the stele was carefully wrapped before being moved. Archaeologists and workers carried it across steep terrain in a seven-hour operation.

The artifact was delivered to the Fethiye Museum, where it will be exhibited following conservation work.

Archaeologist Ahmet Meke, who participated in the process, said the stele is believed to date to the Roman era, between the 1st and 3rd centuries B.C.

“This is an example of the altar-type funerary steles commonly seen in Anatolia. What makes it special are its reliefs, iconographic depictions and the inscription below, which gives it epigraphic value. The front face shows male and female figures, most likely a family portrait. From their clothing, we can observe aspects of Roman-period family culture, daily life and the sociocultural atmosphere,” he said.

He added that the inscription provides information about the deceased. The side of the stele features a wreath and additional imagery. “The wreath represents honor and victory, indicating that the person depicted held an important place in society. As we see in this example, public awareness is crucial for protecting cultural heritage,” he said.

He said the team carried the stele from a rugged, rocky area after securing it. “The piece will undergo cleaning and conservation before being added to the museum inventory and put on display. We have also proposed protected-site status for the location, where camera traps have been installed for security,” he said.