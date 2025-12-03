Slow city Demre blends natural beauty with history

ANTALYA
The tourism hotspot of Antalya's Demre district, designated a “slow city” (cittaslow) by the International Slow Cities Network, offers visitors a rare combination of pristine bays, rich archaeological heritage and a tranquil atmosphere.

The area includes Kaleköy, recently named one of the world’s best tourism villages, as well as the ancient city of Myra, one of the key settlements of the Lycian League and the Church of St. Nicholas.

As Türkiye’s 28th and the world’s 307th slow city, Demre has hosted numerous civilizations, thanks to its fertile alluvial plain surrounded by mountains on three sides. The district takes visitors on a historical journey through major Lycian sites, such as Myra, the ancient port of Andriake and the Simena ruins in Kaleköy.

Those touring the sites can see ancient theaters, rock-cut tombs and harbor structures and explore the Lycian Civilizations Museum. Next to the museum, a wetland known as a “bird paradise” offers the chance to spot 126 species. Visitors also stop at the Church of St. Nicholas, believed to have been built near the burial place of the bishop who inspired the figure of Santa Claus.

Turquoise bays and award-winning tourism routes

Travelers explore Kekova, Kaleköy and Üçağız by boat, viewing deep-blue coves where green hills meet the sea. Kaleköy’s Simena, which received the “Best Tourism Village 2025” award from the U.N. World Tourism Organization, draws visitors to the region’s famed submerged city, home to Byzantine and Roman-era remains accessible by boat and kayak.

Demre is also a major center of greenhouse production, exporting tomatoes and peppers worldwide. Seeking to pair its historic and natural wealth with its peaceful setting, the district is preparing for a stronger tourism season ahead.

Demre Mayor Fahri Duran said the district stands out with its nature, history and the civilizations it once hosted. Emphasizing its agricultural importance, he noted: “On 18,000 decares of greenhouses, 3,250 families engage in agricultural production. Because plots have grown smaller through inheritance, many residents have turned to tourism to secure their future.”

Duran said Demre’s major sites continue to draw interest. “We have significant traces of the Lycian civilization. Myra and Simena make our district stand out. The Church of St. Nicholas, important for Christians around the world, is visited by many tourists. We are home to Kaleköy, the world’s best tourism village. With one of the Mediterranean’s most beautiful seas and longest coastlines, we are now ambitious in tourism. Every corner of our district is a treasure,” he said.

He added that Demre is known for its peaceful daily life, with very low crime and few judicial incidents. About 650,000 tourists visit each year, and he expects the number to rise as the district becomes more widely recognized as a “slow city.”

 

Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety
