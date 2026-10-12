Bolat to discuss Türkiye-EU ties during Brussels visit

ANKARA

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat will visit Brussels on Oct. 13-14 for talks aimed at strengthening economic and trade relations between Türkiye and the European Union, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.

The centerpiece of the visit will be the third meeting of the Türkiye-EU High-Level Trade Dialogue, established in 2024, which will be co-chaired by Bolat and Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission member responsible for trade and economic security.

The meeting will focus on addressing challenges in Türkiye-EU trade relations and developing concrete solutions, including steps to resolve issues related to the Customs Union.

The two sides will also discuss cooperation in customs procedures, cross-border e-commerce, green and digital transformation, the EU’s proposed Industrial Acceleration Act, public procurement, digital trade and trade defense instruments. Bolat and Sefcovic are expected to hold a joint press conference following the talks.

As part of the program, Bolat and Sefcovic will co-chair the Türkiye-EU Business Roundtable Meeting, bringing together representatives of the Turkish and European business communities. Discussions will focus on preserving and strengthening economic integration, addressing challenges faced by businesses, improving investment predictability and enhancing global competitiveness.

Bolat will also attend the Türkiye-EU Business Summit, organized by the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) and the European Business Summit (EBS), where he and Sefcovic will address business representatives from both sides. The summit will examine cooperation opportunities in trade, investment, energy, security, industrial policy and economic resilience.

In addition, the minister will participate in a Türkiye-Belgium High-Level Roundtable Meeting organized by the Federation of Enterprises in Belgium and DEIK. The meeting is expected to explore new investment opportunities and deepen existing cooperation following an economic mission to Türkiye led by Queen Mathilde of Belgium in May.