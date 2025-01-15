Boeing's deliveries tumble on labor and safety woes in 2024

Boeing's deliveries tumble on labor and safety woes in 2024

SEATTLE
Boeings deliveries tumble on labor and safety woes in 2024

Boeing delivered less than half the number of commercial aircraft to customers than its European rival in 2024 as its output suffered under intensified government scrutiny and a factory workers' strike.

Boeing said it supplied 348 jetliners during the year. That was more than a third fewer than the 528 the company finished for airlines and leasing outfits in 2023 and less than half the number of jetliners that Airbus delivered last year.

More than three-quarters of the planes that Boeing furnished were 737 Max jets , a stark reminder of how integral its best-selling airline model has been to the company's fortunes and challenges.

The company expected to ramp up production in 2024. Instead, a panel called a door plug blew off a 737 Max shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon, in early January. In the wake of the incident aboard an Alaska Airlines flight, the Federal Aviation Administration capped production of Max jets until Boeing could convince federal regulators it had corrected manufacturing quality and safety issues.

The hit to the company's finances and reputation extended to sales of new aircraft. Boeing received no 737 Max orders for at least two months and ended the year far behind Airbus in total net orders for commercial planes, an indicator that factors in cancellations.

Airbus had 826 net orders, while Boeing had 317.

A strike by the machinists who assemble the 737 Max , along with the 777 jet and the 767 cargo plane at factories in Renton and Everett, Washington, halted production at those facilities and hampered Boeing's delivery capability.

Boeing has been losing money since 2019, after two Max jets crashed, killing 346 people. It needs the cash it earns from delivering new planes to begin digging out of a deep financial hole .

Labor,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

    Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

  2. Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

    Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

  3. Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

    Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

  4. World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

    World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

  5. Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct

    Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct
Recommended
Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London
World Bank to finance extra $1 bln to Türkiye’s earthquake zone in 2025

World Bank to finance extra $1 bln to Türkiye’s earthquake zone in 2025
Nearly 170,000 electric vehicles running on Turkish roads

Nearly 170,000 electric vehicles running on Turkish roads
Turkish gaming company gets $10 mln investment from Swedish firm

Turkish gaming company gets $10 mln investment from Swedish firm
Inflation outlook improving, says Central Bank governor

Inflation outlook improving, says Central Bank governor
Antalya pins its hopes on end to Russia-Ukraine conflict

Antalya pins its hopes on end to Russia-Ukraine conflict
Toyota arm Hino makes deal to settle emission fraud case

Toyota arm Hino makes deal to settle emission fraud case

WORLD World leaders urge aid, wars end after Gaza deal

World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

World figures hailed the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, urging them to stick to it and hurry aid to Gaza civilians.

ECONOMY Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek participated in the Türkiye Conference hosted by Bank of America in London, where he engaged with more than 250 investors.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿