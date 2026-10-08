Black Sea countries on alert after deadly vessel attacks

SOFIA

Bulgarian authorities take an injured crew member to a hospital after two commercial vessels were attacked in the NATO member's Black Sea economic zone on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, Varna, in what was the first such attack on shipping in the area. (AP File Photo)

Countries bordering the Black Sea have stepped up security measures following a series of deadly attacks on commercial vessels this week, with Bulgaria announcing plans to hold urgent consultations with Türkiye and Romania on steps to ensure the safety of navigation.

Bulgaria’s President Iliana Iotova said on Oct. 7 that Sofia would propose urgent consultations with Türkiye and Romania aimed at taking joint measures to prevent further attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea and safeguard freedom of navigation.

The announcement came after an extraordinary meeting convened in Sofia to discuss maritime security in the Black Sea.

Iotova also proposed that Bulgaria launch a diplomatic initiative involving all six Black Sea littoral states — Bulgaria, Türkiye, Romania, Ukraine, Russia and Georgia — with a view to reaching agreement on a moratorium aimed at halting hostilities in the Black Sea.

The initiative seeks to turn the Black Sea into a “common security area,” according to proposals outlined following the meeting.

Bulgaria will also push for the establishment of a framework mechanism under the European Union’s Black Sea strategy to ensure free and secure maritime traffic in the region.

Sofia is additionally expected to call for increased NATO air and maritime surveillance capabilities in the Black Sea, stronger coastal defenses and the deployment of additional anti-drone systems.

It also wants allies to step up their contribution to Black Sea security under NATO’s “Eastern Sentry” activities.

Iotova said, however, that launching special consultations under Article 4 of the NATO treaty was considered “unproductive” at this stage, as it would not provide any additional measures.

The latest diplomatic push came after drones struck two commercial vessels in the Black Sea early on Oct. 6, marking the latest fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war to hit civilian shipping in the region.

One of the vessels caught fire, while the other sank. Eighteen Turkish and Indian crew members were rescued from the vessel that caught fire, while crew members aboard the sunken ship remain missing.

The attack took place within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone and was described by Bulgarian authorities as a serious breach of maritime law and the rules governing navigation. Both vessels were Turkish-owned.

Neighboring Romania also reported on Oct. 5 that a grain carrier had caught fire and subsequently sank in the Black Sea.

Ukraine blamed Russia for the attack on the Turkish-owned ship. The vessel’s Azerbaijani captain was killed, while another Azerbaijani crew member remains missing.

Following the attacks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call on Oct. 7, during which Erdoğan stressed the importance of efforts to ensure navigational safety in the Black Sea.

More than 200 civilian and commercial vessels have come under attack in the Black Sea since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, with the vast majority of the incidents occurring this year, according to the Turkish Chamber of Shipping (IMEAK DTO).