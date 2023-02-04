Binoche to be honored at Spain’s Goya Awards

MADRID
French actor Juliette Binoche will be honored at Spain’s top film honors, the Goya awards, later this month, the Spanish Film Academy said on Feb. 2. 

The 58-year-old will receive an International Goya at the nationally televised awards ceremony in the southern city of Seville on Feb. 11, it said in a statement.

The academy praised Binoche, who reached global stardom in films such as “Chocolat” and “The English Patient” for which she won an Oscar, for her “extraordinary trajectory.”

It also hailed her as “one of the most admired and recognized names in European cinema.”

The film academy awarded its first ever International Goya to acclaimed Australian actor Cate Blanchett at last year’s film honors.

Born in Paris in 1964, Binoche has worked with top directors such as Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of France’s New Wave cinema, and Canada’s David Cronenberg in a career spanning four decades.

