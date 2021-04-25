Basque chocolatiers recreate 'Guernica' in show of skill and cultural pride

  • April 25 2021 10:58:00

Basque chocolatiers recreate 'Guernica' in show of skill and cultural pride

GUERNICA-Reuters
Basque chocolatiers recreate Guernica in show of skill and cultural pride

A group of chocolatiers in Spain's Basque Country are creating a version of "Guernica", Pablo Picasso's masterpiece representing the bombing of a small Basque town in 1937, to showcase their skills and celebrate their cultural heritage.

Guernica, one of the world's most famous paintings, was Picasso's response to the bombardment, carried out by war planes from Nazi Germany and fascist Italy to assist the forces of fascist general Francisco Franco during the Spanish Civil War.

The immense cubist painting, which hangs in the Reina Sofia art gallery in Madrid, depicts a harrowing scene in black and white full of tormented human and animal figures.

For many Basque people, the memory of the bombing and Picasso's visceral artistic response form part of their cultural identity.

To mark the 85th anniversary of the bombing, a group of about 40 chocolatiers from a local association called Euskal Gozogileak have been collaborating to produce an interpretation of Guernica made out of chocolate of different colours.

"There is this part of suffering, this part of peace. There is a message of hope," said Lorena Gomez, the group's president. "For us it is also very emblematic of our homeland."

The project is a technical challenge due to the vast size of the painting, which is almost 3.5 metres high and 8 metres wide. The chocolatiers, who have been working in an industrial kitchen in the small town of Lezo, have tackled it by making 14 separate chocolate slabs.

"We have had to match up different templates, colours and images and we had our work cut out for us," said Ismael Sayalero, one of the chocolatiers involved. "Maybe we missed a few details but I think it turned out pretty well."

The final result will be shown in several locations, including in the town of Guernica.

As well as partaking of an important event in the cultural calendar, the chocolatiers wanted to draw attention to the high level of craftsmanship their profession requires.

"Confectionery has always been the poor sister of haute cuisine," said Gomez. "What we want is to bring the sector the recognition it deserves, like fine dining."

culture,

WORLD Myanmar shadow govt welcomes ASEAN call to end violence

Myanmar shadow gov't welcomes ASEAN call to end violence
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey denounces Biden's recognition of 1915 events as 'genocide'

    Turkey denounces Biden's recognition of 1915 events as 'genocide'

  2. Turkey launches ground, air operation in northern Iraq

    Turkey launches ground, air operation in northern Iraq

  3. 'Using 1915 incidents for politics saddens Armenians'

    'Using 1915 incidents for politics saddens Armenians'

  4. Minister warns of tighter restrictions against coronavirus

    Minister warns of tighter restrictions against coronavirus

  5. Main opposition CHP urges lawmakers to erase coup laws

    Main opposition CHP urges lawmakers to erase coup laws
Recommended
DMX immortalized by family and close friends at memorial

DMX immortalized by family and close friends at memorial
Guiliani wins two Razzies for infamous Borat scene

Guiliani wins two Razzies for infamous 'Borat' scene
Karagöz artist plans to open puppet museum

Karagöz artist plans to open puppet museum
From Mumbai to Rio, Netflix dominates cultural conversation

From Mumbai to Rio, Netflix dominates cultural conversation
Young Turkish prodigies dazzle with writing talent

Young Turkish prodigies dazzle with writing talent
100 more Seljuk tombstones to be brought back to life

100 more Seljuk tombstones to be brought back to life
WORLD Myanmar shadow govt welcomes ASEAN call to end violence

Myanmar shadow gov't welcomes ASEAN call to end violence

Myanmar’s shadow government of ousted lawmakers has welcomed a call by Southeast Asian leaders for an end to "military violence" after their crisis talks in Jakarta with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.
ECONOMY Turkey nabs 68 suspects in cryptocurrency probe

Turkey nabs 68 suspects in cryptocurrency probe

Sixty-eight suspects were detained in Turkey as part of an investigation into a cryptocurrency exchange platform, Thodex, a security source said on April 25.

SPORTS Turkish football teams friendly fixtures unveiled

Turkish football team's friendly fixtures unveiled

The Turkish national football team's friendly fixtures before this summer's UEFA EURO 2020 tournament revealed on April 25.