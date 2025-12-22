Ancient mosaic unearthed during post-quake excavations in Hatay

A Late Antique floor mosaic with a Greek inscription has been uncovered during foundation excavation works in the southern province of Hatay, revealing another layer of the region’s heritage in the aftermath of the devastating 2023 earthquakes.

The discovery was made in the Masuklu neighborhood of Antakya, where a three-story residential building collapsed during the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş.

Following the removal of the debris, construction crews began groundwork for a new building. Excavatiın was halted after workers encountered a mosaic surface, prompting the launch of an official rescue excavation under the supervision of the Hatay Archaeology Museum.

Rescue excavations, initiated in March, revealed floor mosaics in three separate areas. The most striking find is a single-piece geometric mosaic measuring 17.5 meters in length, dated to the 5th and 6th centuries A.D., placing it firmly in the Late Antique period.

The mosaic features a Greek inscription and decorative geometric patterns and is considered exceptionally well-preserved.

Archaeologist Ozan Demir, who is overseeing the excavation, said work is continuing with a team of two archaeologists and eight workers.

“The mosaic has survived as a single piece, and we can clearly observe traces of period repairs on its surface,” Demir said. “We are planning to transfer the mosaic to the museum in 2026. In other parts of the site, efforts to expose architectural remains and document archaeological data will also continue.”

Demir underlined that such mosaics were not commonplace in private dwellings. “Floor mosaics of this scale and quality were not something found in every household. This allows us to say that the structure likely belonged to an individual of high social status,” he said, adding that work would soon expand to the two additional mosaic areas identified nearby.

Another member of the excavation team, archaeologist Mert Nalbantoğlu, emphasized the importance of the find. “The fact that the mosaic is both very well preserved and bears an inscription makes it extremely valuable for us in terms of dating and historical interpretation,” he noted.

Historical monuments in Adıyaman revived

Meanwhile, restoration efforts are nearing completion at several foundation-owned historical monuments in neighboring Adıyaman, which were either destroyed or severely damaged during the same earthquakes.

The works are being carried out by the General Directorate of Foundations under the Culture and Tourism Ministry, in line with reports and projects prepared by a specially formed scientific council.

Restoration activities at the Ulu Mosque, the Kab Mosque, the Mor Petrus and Mor Pavlus Church, the Besni Kurşunlu Mosque and the Mahmut el-Ensari Mausoleum were recently inspected on site by members of the scientific council, composed of academics from various universities. The inspections focused on ensuring compliance with scientific restoration principles.

Mehmet Ali Palalı, regional director of Foundations in Şanlıurfa, said restoration works have been progressing uninterrupted since the disaster, often described as the “disaster of the century.”

“These committees both guide us and provide scientific oversight for the works being carried out,” he said.

Providing updates, Palalı noted that restoration at the Mahmut el-Ensari Mausoleum has been completed, while roughly half of the walls at the Mor Petrus and Mor Pavlus Church have been rebuilt.

“At the Adıyaman Ulu Mosque, we have reached the 12th row of stonework and are aiming for 20. We are gradually approaching the end. We plan to complete all these structures and reopen them to public use by the end of 2026. We also aim to reopen the Besni Kurşunlu Mosque for worship on the first day of Ramadan,” he said.

Structural safety has been a key priority. Sebahattin Aykaç, a faculty member at Gazi University’s civil engineering department, stressed that lessons have been learned from the earthquakes. “We witnessed how destructive earthquakes can be to structures. That is why we are acting with extreme caution,” he said. “By revisiting past mistakes and doing more than what is required, we believe that, should a disaster occur again, the scale of destruction will not be the same. We are moving forward in line with the recommendations of the scientific council.”