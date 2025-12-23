Rare Jesus fresco discovered in İznik necropolis

BURSA

Archaeologists in the historic town of Iznik's Hisardere Necropolis have unearthed a rare "Good Shepherd" figure depicting Jesus — potentially the only known example in Anatolia.

The discovery site, in the sarcophagus field in the northwestern province of Bursa, which was recently visited by Pope Leo XIV, is now under 24-hour high-security protection.

A major discovery for both Turkish and global archaeology, the "Good Shepherd" figure has been identified as a fresco adorning the northern wall of a hypogeum tomb.

The Hisardere Necropolis, believed to have been used between the second and fifth centuries A.D. by both wealthy families and lower social classes, features various types of graves, including chamber tombs unique to İznik with terracotta plate roofs.

The hypogeum tomb uncovered during the 2025 excavation season has drawn particular attention for its frescoes. The area containing the “Good Shepherd” figure is protected around the clock by both aerial and ground security. An alarm system is activated if anyone approaches the site. The necropolis is monitored day and night by six high-tech cameras equipped with night-vision capability.

Art historian Hüseyin Acarol said the presence of a hypogeum tomb within the necropolis is highly unusual and significant. He noted that references to the “Good Shepherd” appear in the Gospel of John, chapters 10:11 and 10:18, and that the motif was first identified in hypogea uncovered in Rome in the 19th century.

“Hypogea with depictions of the Good Shepherd are usually found in places where civilization was densely established,” Acarol said, noting that İznik has been known by names such as Nicaea and Helikore throughout history. “İznik remains a ‘golden city.’ The Good Shepherd symbolizes guidance, leadership, protection, security and sacrifice, often depicted carrying a sheep on his shoulders.”

Acarol also emphasized the importance of newly uncovered floor mosaics, particularly in light of the pope’s recent visit, and underlined İznik’s central role throughout Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman periods. He added that major earthquakes in the fourth century A.D. buried much of the ancient city underground, suggesting that extensive excavations could reveal one of the world’s largest ancient urban sites.