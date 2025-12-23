‘The Nutcracker’ returns to stage at New Year

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (İDOB) is set to reunite art lovers with “The Nutcracker,” the final ballet composed by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1891, at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

A staple of ballet companies worldwide and widely regarded as a “New Year classic,” the production will be performed throughout December and January 2026.

Directed and choreographed by Mehmet Balkan, with Ibrahim Yazıcı and Zdravko Lazarov conducting the orchestra, the ballet is staged by Lale Balkan.

Chief choreographer Ayşem Sunal Savaşkurt said “The Nutcracker” is traditionally performed around the New Year period across the globe. “It is a work staged worldwide in December and January. In Türkiye as well, ‘The Nutcracker’ will be performed in six cities during December and January,” she said.

Savaşkurt noted that the ballet’s global popularity was boosted after its music was featured in Walt Disney’s 1940 animated film “Fantasia,” and later through George Balanchine’s choreography, which was broadcast on U.S. television in the late 1950s. “After that, it became very famous and turned into a tradition,” she added.

Recalling the story of the ballet, Savaşkurt said it centers on Clara, who receives a Nutcracker toy from her uncle on New Year’s Eve. “When she falls asleep, the Mouse King and his army attack, the toys come to life and a battle takes place. After the Mouse King is defeated, the Nutcracker turns into a prince and takes Clara to the Land of Snow and the Land of Sweets,” she said.

Pointing out that this is the production’s third season since its premiere in 2023, Savaşkurt said the ballet would continue to be staged every year. “This is a tradition. The choreography is Mehmet Balkan’s interpretation, staged together with Lale Balkan. With a large team, we rehearse and revive this work every year,” she said, adding that “The Nutcracker” always symbolizes hope. “The New Year is about hope, and 'The Nutcracker' reminds us of that every time.”

İDOB principal dancer Batur Büklü said rehearsals were going well and described the ballet as a familiar and beloved work for the company. “Personally, I have performed in more than 100 to 110 Nutcracker performances, playing the Prince in more than half of them. This year, we are once again eager to convey the same excitement and emotion to the audience,” he said.

Stressing that both performing and watching “The Nutcracker” is a joyful experience, Büklü added, “Staging it during this season is very special. It feels like you are sharing the same emotions with the whole world at the same time.”

Another principal dancer, Büşra Ay, said preparations for “The Nutcracker” bring excitement every December. Performing the dual roles of Clara and the Sugar Plum Fairy, she described rehearsals as demanding yet rewarding. “Our goal is to convey emotion while maintaining technical precision on stage. It is challenging, but also very enjoyable,” she said.

With set design by Tayfun Çebi, costumes by Sevtaç Demirer, lighting by Taner Aydın and video production by Ahmet Şeren, “The Nutcracker” will be staged on Dec. 25, 29 and 30, as well as on Jan. 14, 15, 22, 24, 28 and 29, 2026.