Turkish architect’s works go on display in New York

NEW YORK

Works by Nazlı Efe, a Turkish architect who continued her education in the United States, are on display at the Bronx Museum in New York as part of the Artist in the Marketplace (AIM) Biennial.

Efe, who is listed among 28 emerging artists living in New York, brings together architecture and art in her interdisciplinary practice. Her installations and sculptures, created using materials such as beeswax, gauze and water, are being presented within the framework of the AIM Fellowship program.

Having completed her studies in architecture and design at BAU before receiving art training in the United States, Efe was selected by the Bronx Museum for its mission to discover and support promising artists on the New York art scene.

Speaking about the exhibition, Efe said she was excited to see her works displayed at the Bronx Museum. She noted that she draws inspiration from the ancient cultures of Cyprus and Anatolia, adding that the central theme of her work is “protection.”

“Beeswax has historically been used as a natural preservative, while gauze evokes themes of healing and care. For this reason, protection became the main theme of this exhibition,” she said.

Efe also emphasized the importance of water in her artistic process, describing it as a unifying and healing force.

Reinterpreting the centuries-old Anatolian tradition of lead pouring, Efe replaces molten lead with beeswax in her recent works.

“I was deeply influenced by the ancient practice of lead pouring in Türkiye, where molten lead is poured into water and the resulting forms are interpreted,” she said. “In my recent works, I adapted this ritual by using beeswax instead. When beeswax meets water, it creates shapes reminiscent of the Rorschach inkblot test. These forms stimulate the subconscious, bringing memories and emotions to the surface.”

Based in New York, where she also teaches art, Efe’s works have been exhibited at the Sotheby’s Institute of Art, RAINRAIN Gallery and the New Art Dealers Alliance. She has received several awards, including the Stutzman Family Foundation’s “Special Mention for Sculpture” and the “Pratt Outstanding Achievement Award.”

The exhibition will remain open until June 29.