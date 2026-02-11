Asian stock markets rise, dollar dips as traders await US jobs

HONG KONG

A graph showing the movement of average stock prices since last year is displayed on an electronic board along a street in Tokyo on Feb. 10, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)

Asian stock markets rose Wednesday while the dollar slipped as investors weighed weak U.S. consumer data that boosted the case for more interest rate cuts ahead of key jobs figures due later in the day.

The gains followed a mixed day on Wall Street, where tech firms pared recent gains amid lingering worries about extended valuations and the vast sums pumped into artificial intelligence.

Traders were also awaiting the release of inflation figures at the end of the week that could provide a clearer idea about the Federal Reserve's plans ahead of its March policy meeting.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday that U.S. retail sales saw no growth in December, having expanded 0.6 percent in November.

The reading provided the Fed with room to consider cutting borrowing costs next month, having held in January after three successive reductions.

However, it also indicated there was unease among American consumers, who are the major driver of growth, and pointed to further weakness in the economy.

And analysts said the previous "bad news is good news" adage, which has fuelled rate cut hopes in the past and propelled markets higher, might be a thing of the past.

"The market is no longer responding uniformly to the idea that weaker data automatically lifts stocks," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"Beneath the surface, anxiety around AI-related headline risk is clearly elevated."

Wednesday's jobs data comes after President Donald Trump's top economic adviser Kevin Hassett warned this week of more soft readings to come.

Traders now see more chance of three rate cuts this year, with two already baked into prices, according to Bloomberg.

Dollar weakens

However, two decision-makers at the central bank made the case Tuesday to keep borrowing costs unchanged for now owing to elevated inflation.

Cleveland Fed boss Beth Hammack said in a speech in Ohio that "based on my forecast, we could be on hold for quite some time", adding that "I'd prefer to err on the side of patience as we assess the impact of recent rate reductions and monitor how the economy performs".

And Dallas Fed chief Lorie Logan told a forum in Texas another cut could be appropriate if there were "further material cooling in the labour market" but she was currently "more worried about inflation remaining stubbornly high".

While the Dow edged up to another record on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped, with tech firms among the main losers.

But Asia fared better, extending its strong start to the week.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Jakarta and Manila all advanced, though Mumbai and Wellington dipped.

Tokyo was closed for a holiday.

The prospect of another Fed rate cut also pushed the dollar down against its major peers.

There was little major reaction to data showing Chinese consumer inflation eased last month.

Traders remain on guard about developments in the tech space as they worry that the hundreds of billions firms have pumped into AI may not see any returns for some time.

That was compounded Tuesday after Google parent Alphabet raised more than $30 billion in debt in less than 24 hours as it looks to ramp up its capabilities.

News that startup Altruist Corp had rolled out a tax-strategy tool added to the sense of unease on trading floors as it fanned concerns that the software will take business from mainstream firms.

Sentiment was rattled last week after Anthropic unveiled a model that could replace numerous software tools, including for legal work and data marketing.