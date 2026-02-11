Turkish Airlines to begin flights to Chinese city of Urumqi

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines announced on Feb. 10 that it will launch flights to the city of Urumqi in northwestern China.

Turkish Airlines will “start operating scheduled flights to Urumqi in the People's Republic of China, subject to availability and market conditions," the flag carrier said in a statement published on Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform.

Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines set a Guinness World Record in December 2024 by officially becoming the airline that connects the most countries, with a total of 131.

The flag carrier is also one of the largest airlines in the world, carrying over 85 million passengers and 2 million tons of cargo per year.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi announced that the carrier aims to rank among the world’s top five airlines by 2033, when its fleet is expected to grow to 813 aircraft.

As of the end of January, Turkish Airlines had a fleet of 522 aircraft.