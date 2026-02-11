Turkish Airlines to begin flights to Chinese city of Urumqi

Turkish Airlines to begin flights to Chinese city of Urumqi

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines to begin flights to Chinese city of Urumqi

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines announced on Feb. 10 that it will launch flights to the city of Urumqi in northwestern China.

Turkish Airlines will “start operating scheduled flights to Urumqi in the People's Republic of China, subject to availability and market conditions," the flag carrier said in a statement published on Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform.

Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines set a Guinness World Record in December 2024 by officially becoming the airline that connects the most countries, with a total of 131.

The flag carrier is also one of the largest airlines in the world, carrying over 85 million passengers and 2 million tons of cargo per year.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi announced that the carrier aims to rank among the world’s top five airlines by 2033, when its fleet is expected to grow to 813 aircraft.

As of the end of January, Turkish Airlines had a fleet of 522 aircraft.

THY,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

    Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

  2. Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

    Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

  3. World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

    World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

  4. Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

    Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

  5. Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes

    Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes
Recommended
Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026
Türkiye targets trade growth with transport expansion

Türkiye targets trade growth with transport expansion
Milei labor law reforms spark clashes in Buenos Aires

Milei labor law reforms spark clashes in Buenos Aires
US pushes for dramatic increase in Venezuela oil output

US pushes for 'dramatic increase' in Venezuela oil output
China shock: Germany’s key market turns business rival

'China shock': Germany’s key market turns business rival
Russia to supply Cuba with oil as humanitarian aid: Report

Russia to supply Cuba with oil as 'humanitarian aid': Report
Central Bank sees year-end inflation at 15-21 percent range

Central Bank sees year-end inflation at 15-21 percent range
WORLD 5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

The Syrian president, interior minister and foreign minister were the targets of five foiled assassination attempts last year, the U.N. chief said in a report on threats posed by the ISIL terrorist organization released on Feb. 11.

ECONOMY Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Türkiye’s free zones are targeting $14 billion in exports this year, driven by rising technology investments, research and development activities, and stronger production capacity, according to Yusuf Kılınç, chairman of the Free Zones Founders and Operators Association (SEBKİDER).

SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿