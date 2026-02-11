Türkiye imports record high of 273.3 tons of silver in January

Türkiye imports record high of 273.3 tons of silver in January

ISTANBUL
Türkiye imports record high of 273.3 tons of silver in January

With silver prices reaching unprecedented levels at the start of the year, Türkiye imported 273.3 tons of silver last month — marking an all-time high for monthly imports.

The latest precious metals report by Turkish stock exchange Borsa Istanbul shows that Türkiye’s silver imports jumped to 273.3 tons in January, compared with only 31.55 tons in January 2025.

The figure was also up from December's 65.56 tons, according to the report.

Türkiye's gold imports this January totaled 7.79 tons, down from 9.65 tons in January 2025 and 10.92 tons in December

Silver prices surged over 50 percent in January, buoyed by higher industrial demand, tightening physical conditions and geopolitical tensions.

However, after hitting a historic high of $121.67 per ounce, silver prices have fallen more than 33 percent since the start of February due to easing geopolitical tensions and fading expectations of a Fed rate cut.

Imports,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

    Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

  2. Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

    Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

  3. World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

    World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

  4. Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

    Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

  5. Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes

    Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes
Recommended
Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026
Türkiye targets trade growth with transport expansion

Türkiye targets trade growth with transport expansion
Milei labor law reforms spark clashes in Buenos Aires

Milei labor law reforms spark clashes in Buenos Aires
US pushes for dramatic increase in Venezuela oil output

US pushes for 'dramatic increase' in Venezuela oil output
China shock: Germany’s key market turns business rival

'China shock': Germany’s key market turns business rival
Russia to supply Cuba with oil as humanitarian aid: Report

Russia to supply Cuba with oil as 'humanitarian aid': Report
Central Bank sees year-end inflation at 15-21 percent range

Central Bank sees year-end inflation at 15-21 percent range
WORLD 5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

The Syrian president, interior minister and foreign minister were the targets of five foiled assassination attempts last year, the U.N. chief said in a report on threats posed by the ISIL terrorist organization released on Feb. 11.

ECONOMY Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Türkiye’s free zones are targeting $14 billion in exports this year, driven by rising technology investments, research and development activities, and stronger production capacity, according to Yusuf Kılınç, chairman of the Free Zones Founders and Operators Association (SEBKİDER).

SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿