Türkiye imports record high of 273.3 tons of silver in January

ISTANBUL

With silver prices reaching unprecedented levels at the start of the year, Türkiye imported 273.3 tons of silver last month — marking an all-time high for monthly imports.

The latest precious metals report by Turkish stock exchange Borsa Istanbul shows that Türkiye’s silver imports jumped to 273.3 tons in January, compared with only 31.55 tons in January 2025.

The figure was also up from December's 65.56 tons, according to the report.

Türkiye's gold imports this January totaled 7.79 tons, down from 9.65 tons in January 2025 and 10.92 tons in December

Silver prices surged over 50 percent in January, buoyed by higher industrial demand, tightening physical conditions and geopolitical tensions.

However, after hitting a historic high of $121.67 per ounce, silver prices have fallen more than 33 percent since the start of February due to easing geopolitical tensions and fading expectations of a Fed rate cut.