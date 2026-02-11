Snow-covered Pyramid captivates visitors

MUŞ

The Mercimek Kale Mound, popularly dubbed the “Muş Pyramid,” was blanketed in snow following recent heavy snowfall, offering striking winter views.

As snow intensified across Muş in recent days, the city’s historical and natural landmarks were covered in white. Mercimek Kale Mound, known to have hosted various civilizations throughout history, stood out with its snow-covered silhouette. Located along the Murat River and resembling a pyramid from a distance, the mound created postcard-worthy scenes after the snowfall, attracting both nature lovers and history enthusiasts.

Known for its legends and offering a distinct beauty in every season, the site presented a visual feast in winter. One of the city’s key historical assets, Mercimek Kale once again highlighted Muş’s natural and cultural richness as it welcomed visitors amid the winter scenery.

Professor İskender Dölek, director of the Muş Alparslan University Disaster Management Application and Research Center and a geomorphologist, said Mercimek Kale is among Muş’s significant natural formations.

“Mercimek Kale has a volcanic structure described as Sergen rhyolites and is defined as a dome-shaped formation,” Dölek said. “Such structures form when magma intrudes through weak points in the Earth’s crust and cools. Beyond its geosite characteristics, it is also one of Muş’s important cultural symbols.”

As for tourism, Dölek noted that Mercimek Kale is considered one of the province’s iconic landmarks. “Until the mid-18th century, sources mention the presence of a tower on the site, which is known to have been important for regional security. Located beside the Murat River, Mercimek Kale’s natural appearance makes it a significant tourism attraction. Due to its formation, it has also inspired many cultural legends and stories,” he said.

Dölek added that traces of the castle or tower, believed to have remained standing until 1756 and used for protection, can still be found today. He underlined the importance of compiling inventories of Mercimek Kale and other natural and cultural assets within the province.

“Preparing inventories and integrating these sites into georoutes or cultural routes through a scientific approach is crucial for bringing them into tourism,” he said. “These areas hold value not only culturally but also in terms of earth sciences. Properly integrated georoutes and cultural routes could make significant contributions to provincial and regional tourism.”