Syrian army begins withdrawal from Hasakah outskirts

DAMASCUS
Members of the Syrian army stand at a checkpoint in the town of Sarin, where government forces were already present, as additional units move toward al-Hasakah, Feb. 2. (AP)

The command of the Syrian interim government’s armed forces said on Feb. 10 that tropps has begun withdrawing from the outskirts of Hasakah, with internal security forces deploying in implementation of an agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Authorities said internal security forces have deployed in the areas from which the Syrian army withdrew.

According to the statement, units of the SDF were leaving the city to return to their bases outside it.

The command added that SDF is adhering to the agreement and has taken “positive steps,” noting that authorities are “monitoring and assessing the situation to determine the next step.”

Last weel, Syrian security forces entered the city of Qamishli under a “comprehensive agreement,” which includes a ceasefire and a phased integration deal with SDF that was reached in late January to end the state of division in the country and lay the groundwork for a new phase of full integration.

On Jan. 16, President Ahmad al-Sharaa issued a decree affirming that Syrian Kurds are an integral part of the Syrian people, and their cultural and linguistic identity forms a core component of the country’s unified national identity.

The Syrian army launched an operation against the SDF on Jan. 16 in areas west of the Euphrates River. The operation later expanded east of the river with the participation of tribal forces, leading to most of the territories previously occupied by the group coming under government control.

