Valentine’s Day, Ramadan to drive February e-commerce surge

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s e-commerce volume is expected to exceed 400 billion Turkish Liras ($9.2 billion) in February, driven by Valentine’s Day spending and additional demand created by the overlap with Ramadan.

Hakan Çevikoğlu, chairman of the Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETİD), said Valentine’s Day represents the first major campaign period of the year for online retailers. “Campaigns launched in late January have already boosted both transaction volume and user engagement,” he noted.

He explained that consumers increasingly prefer online platforms for gift shopping, where product variety, comparison tools, and fast access stand out. “Gift-focused categories are seeing strong growth, and basket sizes are also trending upward,” he added.

This year’s calendar effect is particularly significant, with Valentine’s Day coinciding with Ramadan shopping.

“The overlap is expected to create stronger demand across the sector,” Çevikoğlu said. He predicted that food and fast-moving consumer goods related to Ramadan could see sales rise by 50–60 percent. He emphasized that the combined effect of Valentine’s Day and Ramadan would not only generate short-term momentum but also shape first-quarter performance and provide insights into consumer trends for the rest of the year.

Categories such as apparel, cosmetics, electronics, jewelry, accessories, home décor and Valentine’s-themed gifts are leading demand.

“Flowers and chocolates remain staples, while winter items like sweaters, blankets and personalized textiles are also popular,” Çevikoğlu said. He pointed to a shift in gift preferences toward more meaningful and personalized options. “Consumers are turning to experience-based gifts such as travel, concert tickets and hotel bookings,” he explained.

“Socially responsible gifts, including donations, tree planting and scholarship support, are also becoming more common, according to Çevikoğlu.

Personalized products continue to gain traction. “Demand for name-specific and customized items rises every year,” Çevikoğlu observed.

He expects average basket sizes to climb to 3,000–5,000 liras during February, reflecting consumers’ willingness to spend more on meaningful gifts. “This trend highlights how special occasions drive higher-value purchases,” he said. “February will serve as an important indicator of the sector’s performance for the year.”

E-commerce volume in Türkiye is estimated to have surpassed 5 trillion liras as of 2025, underscoring the sector’s rapid expansion and its growing role in shaping consumer behavior.