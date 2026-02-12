Türkiye, Greece should keep dialogue channels open as neighbors, allies: Erdoğan

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Feb. 11 he firmly believes Türkiye and Greece, as neighbors and allies, should keep dialogue channels open based on cooperation.

Addressing a joint press conference after bilateral talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital Ankara, Erdoğan said Türkiye and Greece are working to raise bilateral trade to $10 billion, up from nearly $7 billion last year.

Business councils from both countries also met to explore new opportunities, he added.

Recalling his visit to Athens on Dec. 7, 2023, for the fifth meeting of the high-level cooperation council between the countries, he said both sides had then recorded their commitment to keeping dialogue open and improving bilateral ties through the Athens Declaration. The current high-level contacts continued to provide a favorable basis for further progress, he added.

Erdoğan noted that the two sides openly and sincerely reviewed their respective positions on the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

He said that while existing issues between the two neighbors are complex, they are not irresolvable if addressed on the basis of international law, goodwill, constructive dialogue and a shared will to find solutions. He added that both leaders saw value in maintaining dialogue channels and advancing relations through a positive agenda.

Erdoğan stressed the need to act with a sense of historical responsibility on issues concerning minorities, which he described as the human dimension of bilateral relations.

The president said he shared Türkiye's expectations that the Turkish minority in Western Thrace should be able to fully benefit from religious freedoms and educational opportunities.

Türkiye and Greece, as two NATO allies, face multiple developments that threaten their security and stability, Erdoğan said.

Ankara views participation in recently launched European defense initiatives as being in the mutual interest of both countries, he added.

The leaders also discussed regional developments, including the ceasefire process and peace efforts in Gaza.

"Türkiye rejects the Israeli decision to expand control in the West Bank and weaken the Palestinian Authority," Erdoğan said. He reiterated that lasting peace and stability in the Middle East depend on a just solution to the Palestinian issue based on a two-state framework, adding that Türkiye would continue to defend this position.

He said Greece, as a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council for the 2025-2026 term, could help keep the two-state solution perspective on the council’s agenda in line with regional interests.

The president said the leaders discussed efforts to restore stability in Syria and enable the country to assume a position that contributes to regional peace.

"It is clear that the constructive role we have undertaken is important not only for Syria itself, but also for the security of Greece and Europe," he noted.

 

