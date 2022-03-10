Baby of famous stork hanging out in Sudan

Baby of famous stork hanging out in Sudan

Turkey’s loved stork named Yaren is back paying a visit for the 11th time consistently to her fisherman friend, a story of friendship that excites bird watchers and social media users every year, but now eyes have turned to her baby that hasn’t arrived yet.

Number Five, the baby stork with a tracking transmitter installed, has been hanging out somewhere in Sudan, an African country 4,000 kilometers away from the Eskikaraağaç in Turkey’s northwestern province of Bursa’s Karacabey district, the hometown of her mother, Yaren.

“Number Five visited three countries in two days. It went from Sudan to Chad and then to the Central African Republic before setting foot in Sudan again. I think this is Yaren’s smallest and most different baby,” said Alper Tüydeş, a well-known bird watcher.

According to Tüydeş, Number Five is hanging out with another herd and has no intention of coming to Turkey yet.

The story of Yaren and her babies became headline after the stork became a regular on a fisherman’s boat every March during the half-year she spends in Turkey.

