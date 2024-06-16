Average home price 3.4 million liras in Türkiye: Study

Average home price 3.4 million liras in Türkiye: Study

ISTANBUL
Average home price 3.4 million liras in Türkiye: Study

An average home price in Türkiye was 3.4 million Turkish Liras ($103,000) in May, according to the numbers from Endeksa, which compiles data on the real estate market.

Home prices rose 48.47 percent annually, while the monthly increase was 0.36 percent.

In real terms, adjusted for inflation, the year-on-year increase was 14 percent but home prices declined 3 percent month-on-month.

Average home price across Türkiye was 25,931 liras per square meter, according to study by Endeksa.

The capital Ankara recorded the highest annual increase in home prices at 55.3 percent, while in real terms, prices were down 10 percent. The average home price in the city was 2.8 million liras.

In Istanbul, home prices spiked 48.2 percent annually but in real terms they fell 14 percent. The average price was 4.6 million liras.

In Antalya, one of Türkiye’s most popular holiday destinations where foreigners heavily buy properties, the average home price was 4.1 million liras, rising 37 percent from May last year. In real terms, however, home prices in the city plunged 21 percent.

A separate study conducted by Istanbul-based Bahçeşehir University’s Economic and Social Research Center (BETAM) showed that in real terms, average rent prices declined by 14 percent in May compared with the same month of 2023.

The annual rate of increase in current rental prices continued to decline, said the report, noting that the year-on-year increase in the average price in rental housing ads across Türkiye eased to 49.8 percent in May.

In real terms, rental prices declined by 13.3 percent in Istanbul from a year ago, while the annual declines in Ankara and the western province of İzmir were 1.2 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid
LATEST NEWS

  1. 22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

    22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

  2. Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

    Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

  3. Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

    Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  4. Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

    Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

  5. Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha

    Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha
Recommended
Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt
EV startup Fisker files for bankruptcy

EV startup Fisker files for bankruptcy
IMF downgrades Argentinas economic outlook for 2024

IMF downgrades Argentina's economic outlook for 2024
Extreme weather hits yield in fields, greenhouses

Extreme weather hits yield in fields, greenhouses
Cost of tying the knot nearly doubles as wedding season opens

Cost of tying the knot nearly doubles as wedding season opens
Carmakers produce 607,000 vehicles in five months

Carmakers produce 607,000 vehicles in five months
Hepsiburada’s sales volume grows 138 percent in first quarter

Hepsiburada’s sales volume grows 138 percent in first quarter
WORLD Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

An Israeli intelligence brief prepared weeks before Hamas's Oct. 7 attack had warned military officials of the Palestinian group's preparations for an assault, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.
ECONOMY Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Janille Williams wants to buy a house someday, but first, he has to pay down tens of thousands of dollars in medical debt.
SPORTS Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Jayson Tatum produced a dazzling 31-point display as the Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch a record-breaking 18th NBA championship crown on Monday.
﻿