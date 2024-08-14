Authorities investigate 2 illegal Russian schools in Antalya

Authorities investigate 2 illegal Russian schools in Antalya

ANTALYA
Authorities investigate 2 illegal Russian schools in Antalya

Two illegal Russian schools have been discovered in the southern province of Antalya, a prominent tourism hub that has witnessed a significant influx of Russian and Ukrainian immigrants since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Directorate of Education has launched an investigation into the schools that were found operating without proper registration or permission.

Antalya, particularly its coastal districts such as Konyaaltı, Kemer, Muratpaşa and Alanya, has experienced a surge in immigration from both Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the war in February 2022. This influx brought with it a rise in unregistered and illegal activities across various sectors, including real estate, food services and now education.

The intense migration after the war first led to astronomical increases in house prices and rents.

It was also discovered that vehicles with Russian and Ukrainian license plates were being used as unlicensed taxis.

Recently, a tow truck with Ukrainian license plates operating illegally was seized in Alanya.

Meanwhile, two institutions claiming to provide education under the Russian curriculum for grades 1 to 8 were identified. These schools were operating without the necessary permissions and were advertising their services online and via social media, misleading many families in the process.

One of the illegal schools, discovered in Konyaaltı, was reportedly offering a Russian education program for grades 1 to 6. Although it had no official admission process or state diploma recognition, the school advertised itself as a legitimate institution.

The second school, also located in Konyaaltı, was operating under the guise of a Turkish course center and advertised itself as offering education for students from grades 1 to 8.

The two schools also had enrollment announcements for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The Directorate of Education is continuing to investigate other possible unregistered educational institutions in the region.

Illegal,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform

Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform

    Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform

  2. Time to grab the grape!

    Time to grab the grape!

  3. Türkiye did excellent job in prisoner swap with Russia: US envoy

    Türkiye did excellent job in prisoner swap with Russia: US envoy

  4. Erdoğan hails AKP as 'hope of nation' on 23rd anniversary

    Erdoğan hails AKP as 'hope of nation' on 23rd anniversary

  5. Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says

    Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says
Recommended
Marmara Sea in state of coma: Study

Marmara Sea in state of 'coma': Study
Lifeguards rescue thousands from drowning in Istanbul

Lifeguards rescue thousands from drowning in Istanbul
Court halts development plans for Cappadocia

Court halts development plans for Cappadocia
Fossil fuels drive 3 percent increase in Istanbul’s air pollution

Fossil fuels drive 3 percent increase in Istanbul’s air pollution
Locals, tradesmen call for return of bird sanctuary in Adana

Locals, tradesmen call for return of bird sanctuary in Adana
Gaziantep hosts gastronomy heritage workshop for youth

Gaziantep hosts gastronomy heritage workshop for youth
WORLD Ukrainian army moving further into Russia, Zelensky says

Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday his troops were "moving further" into Russia, as Kiev's biggest ever cross-border attack stretched into a second week.
ECONOMY Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter

Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter

Chinese internet giant Tencent announced on Wednesday an 82 percent surge in second-quarter net profit, its biggest jump since late 2020, after a resurgence in its gaming business.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe knocked out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe knocked out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe exited the Champions League after losing 2-1 in extra time to Lille in the second leg of the third qualifying round on Aug. 13 night.
﻿