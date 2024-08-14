Authorities investigate 2 illegal Russian schools in Antalya

ANTALYA

Two illegal Russian schools have been discovered in the southern province of Antalya, a prominent tourism hub that has witnessed a significant influx of Russian and Ukrainian immigrants since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Directorate of Education has launched an investigation into the schools that were found operating without proper registration or permission.

Antalya, particularly its coastal districts such as Konyaaltı, Kemer, Muratpaşa and Alanya, has experienced a surge in immigration from both Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the war in February 2022. This influx brought with it a rise in unregistered and illegal activities across various sectors, including real estate, food services and now education.

The intense migration after the war first led to astronomical increases in house prices and rents.

It was also discovered that vehicles with Russian and Ukrainian license plates were being used as unlicensed taxis.

Recently, a tow truck with Ukrainian license plates operating illegally was seized in Alanya.

Meanwhile, two institutions claiming to provide education under the Russian curriculum for grades 1 to 8 were identified. These schools were operating without the necessary permissions and were advertising their services online and via social media, misleading many families in the process.

One of the illegal schools, discovered in Konyaaltı, was reportedly offering a Russian education program for grades 1 to 6. Although it had no official admission process or state diploma recognition, the school advertised itself as a legitimate institution.

The second school, also located in Konyaaltı, was operating under the guise of a Turkish course center and advertised itself as offering education for students from grades 1 to 8.

The two schools also had enrollment announcements for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The Directorate of Education is continuing to investigate other possible unregistered educational institutions in the region.