‘Apartment’ exhibition now open in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The exhibition ‘Apartment’ curated by Lara Lakay and Tuba Kocakaya and proposing an alternative system to Istanbul’s cultural and artistic life, aiming to unite the contemporary art environment, has opened its doors after a closing process due to the pandemic.

The exhibition in Apartment No. 52 in Kadıköy’s Yeldeğirmeni neighborhood will remain open until May 28.