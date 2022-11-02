Any attack by Greece against Türkiye means 'losing its senses': Minister

Any attack by Greece against Türkiye means 'losing its senses': Minister

ANKARA
Any attack by Greece against Türkiye means losing its senses: Minister

Any possible attack from Greece against Türkiye means that Athens is “losing its senses,” Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Nov. 2.

Elaborating on recent armament attempts of Greece, Çavuşoğlu called on Athens not to be confident in other countries regarding its security. “Don’t look at who’s behind you, look who’s in front of you,” he said addressing the panel titled “Turkish Foreign Policy in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.”

He cited the bilateral mechanism revived by Athens and Ankara at the beginning of 2021 and said the two neighbors focused on developing a positive agenda, but Greece “failed to show the necessary sincerity.”

Stating that the way of dialogue with Athens is open, Çavuşoğlu said, “We did not say that we would not meet with Greece, but the meeting should be meaningful.”

The Greek “aggression” is due to Türkiye’s “rising profile” in the international arena and its domestic political concerns, said the minister. “Greece’s lack of strategic vision” is another factor in this dispute, he added.

Elaborating on the military bases established by the United States in Greece, the minister said Washington argues that these facilities aim defense against Russia, but Ankara was not convinced by this explanation.

“They say they are against Russia, but it is not convincing. The balance of the U.S. is broker,” Çavuşoğlu said.

Ankara asked Washington the reason why the U.S. lifted the arms embargo on Greek Cyprus, the response was that the Greek Cypriots’ cooperation with them on the issue of money laundering, Çavuşolu said.

Evaluating the normalization process between Türkiye and Egypt, Çavuşoğlu said, “ We entered the normalization process with Egypt, this is a dual process. If Egypt is sincere about normalizing relations, it will take steps. Normalization is going slowly, but it’s not about us.”

Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE Government inconsistent over democracy, rights: İYİ Party

Government inconsistent over democracy, rights: İYİ Party
MOST POPULAR

  1. Retail prices in Istanbul increase 3.96 percent

    Retail prices in Istanbul increase 3.96 percent

  2. Beyoğlu’s landmark patisserie closed

    Beyoğlu’s landmark patisserie closed

  3. 180,000 tons of marine debris cleaned: Ministry

    180,000 tons of marine debris cleaned: Ministry

  4. Tens of thousands attend music festival in Cizre

    Tens of thousands attend music festival in Cizre

  5. Israel’s Netanyahu appears to hold lead in election

    Israel’s Netanyahu appears to hold lead in election
Recommended
Türkiye says Russia has announced resumption of grain deal

Türkiye says Russia has announced resumption of grain deal
Erdoğan intensifies diplomacy to resolve grain deadlock

Erdoğan intensifies diplomacy to resolve grain deadlock
Erdoğan congratulates Lula over his election victory in Brazil

Erdoğan congratulates Lula over his election victory in Brazil
Europe’s weakening not to Türkiye’s advantage: Çavuşoğlu

Europe’s weakening not to Türkiye’s advantage: Çavuşoğlu
Türkiye to continue efforts to ease global food crisis: Erdoğan

Türkiye to continue efforts to ease global food crisis: Erdoğan
Two ships loaded with grain leave Ukraine

Two ships loaded with grain leave Ukraine
WORLD Brazil’s Bolsonaro tells Supreme Court election ‘is over’

Brazil’s Bolsonaro tells Supreme Court election ‘is over’

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration signaled a willingness to hand over power, two days after a nail-biting election loss to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and amid speculation the far-right incumbent might fight the result.

ECONOMY Over 2 mln young people apply for housing project: Minister

Over 2 mln young people apply for housing project: Minister

Some 8 million people have applied for the newly launched social housing project, “My First Home, My First Workplace,” including more than 2 million young people, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has said.
SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.