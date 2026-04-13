Antalya Diplomacy Forum to bring world leaders together amid global uncertainty

Antalya Diplomacy Forum to bring world leaders together amid global uncertainty

ANTALYA
Antalya Diplomacy Forum to bring world leaders together amid global uncertainty

The fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum will open on April 17 under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the hosting of the Foreign Ministry, bringing together leaders, ministers and senior officials from more than 150 countries for three days of talks on global and regional challenges.

This year’s forum will be held under the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”

According to the forum’s draft program, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will deliver the first speech at the official opening session on April 17, followed by Erdoğan.

The program also foresees leader-level panels, roundtables, talks and bilateral contacts throughout the forum, which will run until April 19 in the resort city of Antalya.

Turkish officials say this year’s edition is expected to host more than 20 heads of state and government, nearly 15 deputy leaders, more than 50 ministers — including over 40 foreign ministers — and more than 460 high-level participants, alongside nearly 5,000 guests. More than 40 events and sessions are scheduled during the forum.

On the sidelines, Fidan is expected to hold a series of high-level meetings, including the third foreign ministers’ meeting of the Balkan Peace Platform, a Gaza-focused eight-party meeting, an informal meeting of the Organization of Turkic States Foreign Ministers Council and a four-way meeting involving Türkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The forum has grown into one of Türkiye’s main diplomatic platforms since its launch in 2021.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade

Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade

    Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade

  2. Family a matter of national security: Erdoğan

    Family a matter of national security: Erdoğan

  3. US military begins to blockade Strait of Hormuz

    US military begins to blockade Strait of Hormuz

  4. CHP's Ankara head jailed in İzmir corruption case

    CHP's Ankara head jailed in İzmir corruption case

  5. Authorities detain hundreds in large-scale narcotics raids

    Authorities detain hundreds in large-scale narcotics raids
Recommended
Fidan calls for peaceful Hormuz reopening, longer ceasefire

Fidan calls for peaceful Hormuz reopening, longer ceasefire
Fidan discusses next steps after stalled US-Iran talks in Islamabad

Fidan discusses next steps after stalled US-Iran talks in Islamabad
Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged
Dutch FM says Türkiye key to NATO’s southern flank

Dutch FM says Türkiye key to NATO’s southern flank
Erdoğan calls Türkiye a ‘safe haven’ in regional turmoil

Erdoğan calls Türkiye a ‘safe haven’ in regional turmoil
Aid convoy heads from Türkiye to Iran

Aid convoy heads from Türkiye to Iran
WORLD Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade

Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Monday that any Iranian attack boats that approach the naval blockade he has ordered around the country's ports will be destroyed, despite international calls for a ceasefire to be respected and negotiations to resume.

ECONOMY Retail sales rises 16 percent annually in February

Retail sales rises 16 percent annually in February

Retail sales volume in February increased by 15.6 percent year-on-year, while overall trade sales volume rose 4 percent, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on April 13.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿