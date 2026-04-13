Antalya Diplomacy Forum to bring world leaders together amid global uncertainty

ANTALYA

The fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum will open on April 17 under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the hosting of the Foreign Ministry, bringing together leaders, ministers and senior officials from more than 150 countries for three days of talks on global and regional challenges.

This year’s forum will be held under the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”

According to the forum’s draft program, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will deliver the first speech at the official opening session on April 17, followed by Erdoğan.

The program also foresees leader-level panels, roundtables, talks and bilateral contacts throughout the forum, which will run until April 19 in the resort city of Antalya.

Turkish officials say this year’s edition is expected to host more than 20 heads of state and government, nearly 15 deputy leaders, more than 50 ministers — including over 40 foreign ministers — and more than 460 high-level participants, alongside nearly 5,000 guests. More than 40 events and sessions are scheduled during the forum.

On the sidelines, Fidan is expected to hold a series of high-level meetings, including the third foreign ministers’ meeting of the Balkan Peace Platform, a Gaza-focused eight-party meeting, an informal meeting of the Organization of Turkic States Foreign Ministers Council and a four-way meeting involving Türkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The forum has grown into one of Türkiye’s main diplomatic platforms since its launch in 2021.