Trabzon’s iconic Çal Cave captivates holiday crowds

Trabzon’s iconic Çal Cave captivates holiday crowds

TRABZON
Trabzon’s iconic Çal Cave captivates holiday crowds

Nestled 1,050 meters above sea level in the northern province of Trabzon, the Çal Cave has been drawing large numbers of visitors during the Eid al-Adha holiday, as domestic and international tourists seek cooler natural attractions in the Black Sea region.

Known for its stalactites, stalagmites, underground stream and small waterfalls, the cave is considered one of the region’s most striking natural sites. The air circulation created through natural rock fissures gives visitors the sensation of walking through an open valley despite being underground, while the depth of the stream running through the cave changes seasonally.

Although much of the cave system remains unexplored, visitors are currently able to tour around one kilometer of the site.

University student Aleyna Yılmaz said she was impressed by the cave’s preserved natural atmosphere despite living in the area for four years before visiting for the first time.

“It is very natural and beautiful. The air inside is cooler than outside. I even felt cold when I first entered,” she said, urging visitors to help protect the site by leaving the surroundings untouched.

Another visitor, Dursun Tufan Antalyalı, who said he was visiting the cave for the second time, also recommended the destination to travelers.

The growing interest in Çal Cave reflects a broader rise in tourism across Trabzon, a Black Sea province known for its mountain and plateau tourism as well as historic attractions such as the Sümela Monastery and Uzungöl.

According to tourism data, the number of foreign visitors to Trabzon increased by nearly 14 percent last year compared to the previous year. The province’s museums and historical sites also saw strong visitor numbers, with Sümela Monastery welcoming 514,596 visitors, Çal Cave attracting 178,500 visitors and Atatürk Mansion hosting 373,920 people.

 

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